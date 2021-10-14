Optimity Launches Partnership with INGUARD to Provide Technology to Improve Health and Wellness

SAN FRANCISCO & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optimity Inc., a ​​mission-driven technology company that improves the health, wealth and longevity of its users, is announcing a partnership with INGUARD, an Indiana-based insurance and risk management firm that is licensed in all 50 U.S. states. Under the agreement, Optimity will provide INGUARD customers access to its services that utilize gamification and behavioural science to improve and promote all aspects of healthy living and well-being.

Optimity offers a smartphone application that rewards users who are active and make healthy choices. The app can be paired with fitness trackers or utilize a smartphone's built-in pedometer to record movement and physical action. It rewards users for walking and completing short educational quizzes focused on the body, mind, and finances. Optimity offers exclusive discounts from popular consumer brands and connects with loyalty programs, enabling points (gems) earned in its enterprise and consumer apps to be redeemed towards prizes, grocery, travel, and healthy lifestyle rewards. The app also features challenges to support communities where users collaborate with friends, family or colleagues to complete challenges and unlock achievements to add extra motivation.

"We are excited to work with a company like INGUARD that shares our goal of improving health and wellness," says Jane J. Wang, founder and CEO of Optimity Inc. "By leveraging our platform, we know their customers will see the benefits of rewarding healthy smart choices on their physical, mental and financial well-being. We are life-optimizers, where we not only add years to member’s lives using gamification and incentives, but also life to their years!"

"Joining with Optimity will give our clients access to a service that can help improve their lives," says Parker Beauchamp, CEO of INGUARD. "The reason we chose Optimity, instead of just Fitbit or other platforms, was that we wanted users to be able to use different wearables and get well-rounded holistic support. The Optimity platform reflects our business ethos of improving the well-being of people, be it physically, mentally or financially. We are thrilled to be working with a company that understands our values."

Optimity is also joining INGUARD in an innovative pilot project for youth, creating a program for students from the Warsaw Community Schools system in Warsaw, Indiana. The goal is to promote wellness with young teens and help them develop healthy, life-long habits. The trial will see all sixth-graders in the school system provided with an activity tracker and a modified version of Optimity's app. The app will help keep track of physical activities like walking, biking, playing sports and running, and provide age-appropriate micro-education and gamified quizzes.

﻿About Optimity

Optimity is a mission-driven technology company that improves the health, wealth and longevity of its users with evidence-based behavioral science, gamification and rewards. The company's wellness app and related B2B solutions are developed by leading technologists, health and medical researchers, wealth experts and advisory firms, and backed by more than 30 years of behavioural science research. Optimity Enterprise B2B technologies provides a suite of solutions White-labeled apps, APIs and segmentation/data & AI powered tools to engage large populations and is used by customers in the U.S., Canada, and Japan to drive better health outcomes and longevity for policyholders. With a reach of over 2.6 million North Americans, Optimity is one of the most popular and trusted health rewards programs in the world. For additional information, visit myoptimity.com.

About INGUARD

INGUARD is an insurtech ecosystem that connects partners with insurance carriers, technology companies and startups. It provides unparalleled ideas, products and services to its partners + policyholders in all 50 U.S. states and abroad.