Pillar Biosciences to Collaborate with Labcorp on Precision Genomic Cancer Testing Using Next-Generation Sequencing

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pillar Biosciences, an innovative, next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions, in-vitro diagnostics company, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, to provide genomic testing for people with cancer.

Under the agreement, Pillar Biosciences will provide the oncoReveal™ Essential Myeloproliferative Neoplasm (MPN) panel. Using NGS, the test simultaneously measures for DNA mutations across multiple genes.

“Collaborating with Labcorp makes available a targeted NGS testing solution to accurately diagnose and monitor people with cancer who are suspected of having myeloproliferative neoplasms, which are diseases of the blood and bone marrow,” said Laura Beggrow, Chief Business Officer at Pillar Biosciences. "This collaboration presents a broad market opportunity and bolsters our mission to make precision medicine accessible to all by providing high-quality, affordable specialty NGS testing capabilities.”

“Our collaboration with Pillar Biosciences allows us to provide an accurate, efficient and scalable solution to patients with blood and bone marrow diseases through a multiplex targeted gene panel,” said Dr. Marcia Eisenberg, Chief Scientific Officer at Labcorp and a Member of the Scientific Advisory Board of Pillar Biosciences. “Offering this specialty oncology assay will enable patients and health care providers to make the most-informed and best-possible treatment decisions.”

About Pillar Biosciences

Pillar Biosciences is a global oncology solutions company delivering in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) that provide accurate, robust, timely, clinically actionable insights to guide treatment decisions throughout a patient’s continuum of care. We power the oncology ecosystem with our proprietary, automatable, NGS platform agnostic, SLIMamp® and PiVAT® technologies with a simplified workflow to expedite the delivery of robust and dependable clinical test results.

Our mission is to enable access to high quality, affordable, specialty NGS testing, performed by any NGS laboratory as clinical grade tests, closer to home, for all patients. Pillar has operations in Natick, MA and Shanghai, China. For more information, visit www.pillar-biosciences.com.