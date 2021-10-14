Redbubble Partners with Afterpay to Provide Consumers Payment Flexibility

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redbubble Limited (ASX:RBL, ADR:RDBBY), which owns and operates Redbubble and TeePublic, together the leading global marketplaces for independent artists, has teamed up with Afterpay to offer flexible payment to customers.

Exceptional customer service and meeting the needs of the consumer has always been a key priority for Redbubble, and Afterpay’s customer centric product is a simple and flexible payment solution for Redbubble shoppers. Afterpay offers customers the ability to pay in four fortnightly interest free payments over time, making it easier than ever to shop smartly.

“Giving our customers flexibility is a key priority for us. We’re excited to work with Afterpay to give them more options in the way that they pay on Redbubble,” said Redbubble Chief Product Officer, Nicole Brolan. “Both businesses started in Australia, and have grown to be loved by millions of customers locally and internationally. With this partnership we hope to continue to help more people find their thing. The partnership was launched for customers in the US during September, and Redbubble recently rolled out this offering to Canadian, UK and Australian customers, in time for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.”

About Redbubble Group

Founded in 2006, the Redbubble Group incorporates Redbubble Limited and its subsidiaries, including TP Apparel LLC (TeePublic). The Redbubble Group owns and operates the leading global online marketplaces, Redbubble.com and TeePublic.com, powered by independent artists. The Redbubble Group’s community of passionate creatives sell uncommon designs on high-quality, everyday products such as apparel, stationery, housewares, bags, wall art and so on. Through the Redbubble and TeePublic marketplaces, independent artists are able to profit from their creativity and reach a new universe of adoring fans. For customers, it’s the ultimate in self-expression. A simple but meaningful way to show the world who they are and what they care about.

About Afterpay Limited

Afterpay Limited (ASX: APT) is transforming the way customers pay by allowing them to receive products immediately and pay for their purchases over four fortnightly installments, always interest-free. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time - helping people spend responsibly without incurring interest, fees or extended debt. As of June 2021, Afterpay is offered by over 100,000 of the world’s favourite retailers, and has more than 16 million active customers across the globe.