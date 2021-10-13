Elliptic Labs Launches AI Virtual Smart Sensor™ on Two Black Shark Smartphones

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors, and Black Shark, the leading gaming smartphone manufacturer, have partnered again to bring Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ to Black Shark’s newest gaming smartphones. The Black Shark 4S and 4S Pro smartphones depend upon Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY® for their proximity detection capabilities. The Black Shark 4S Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ 5G Mobile Platform while the Black Shark 4S is powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G Mobile Platform, both from another Elliptic Labs partner, Qualcomm. The announcement of this contract was announced previously by Elliptic Labs.

“Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform continues to expand into more and more diverse smartphone platforms like Black Shark’s gaming smartphones,” stated Elliptic Labs’ CEO Laila Danielsen. “Our work with global partners such as Black Shark and Qualcomm demonstrates the strong and consistent value that Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensors brings to the smartphone industry. We are the leading software provider of AI Virtual Proximity Sensors because our technology continues to be the most robust, innovative, and economically sound sensor solution on the market, making us the only logical choice for forward-facing OEMs.”

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor-fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, presence, breathing and heartbeat detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. It filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October 2020.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

