LawPay and Thomson Reuters Partner to Make Digital Payments Accessible to All Lawyers and Leading Law Firms.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thomson Reuters and LawPay, the leading online payment solution for legal professionals, have announced that their partnership will provide a platform on which legal professionals can manage their entire operation. This new partnership will provide firms with two best-in-class solutions: LawPay for digital payments and Thomson Reuters for practice management. With Thomson Reuters and LawPay, professionals will be able to process payments with the highest level of PCI compliance.

This announcement follows the recent release of LawPay for 3E® Cloud, which will now empower law firms using 3E Cloud and the 3E on-premise solution to experience the benefits of integrated payments with LawPay. This is continued momentum for LawPay’s investment in the enterprise legal market, following the announcement in February 2021 that LawPay combined with ClientPay to form the industry leading payment solution for large law firms.

According to the Thomson Reuters 2021 Report on the State of the Midsize Legal Market, law firms increased their investments in technology in 2020 and said they plan to do so again in 2021. Technology spend increased 4.8% in 2020, up from 3.3% in 2019. Firms that adopted online billing and payment mechanisms in 2020 did financially better than those that have yet to adopt online payments. LawPay for 3E, Enterprise®, ProLaw® and Firm Central offer simple integrated payments and allow firms’ clients to pay by credit, debit, or eCheck at the highest levels of security.

“This next chapter with LawPay is sure to be a good one,” said Greg Brown, Director of Global Strategic Alliances at Thomson Reuters. “We are committed to continuing to improve the efficiencies and profitability for the law firms we serve. Our powerful integration with LawPay is the best choice for getting our firms paid faster.”

In addition to a refreshed online payment process, LawPay for Thomson Reuters also offers the following benefits:

No-charge bar-approved CLEs live and on-demand to ensure that firms are well-versed on the latest legal trends.

Enhanced PCI compliance support. LawPay exceeds the highest industry standards for Internet security and PCI Level 1 compliance with an in-house team of experts available to ensure that legal firms are always in compliance at no additional cost to the firm.

“We are proud to partner with Thomson Reuters as their broad range of solutions are specifically tailored to firms with different needs,” said Meg Swanson, CMO of LawPay. “As we walk into this next chapter of our partnership, we look forward to collaborating and innovating with their team as we continue to provide seamless payment integration to firms of all sizes, so they can focus on serving their clients.”

If you are a current LawPay customer and want to learn more about connecting your payments to Thomson Reuters, please contact support@lawpay.com.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Elite is the leading global provider of innovative business management solutions that enable law firms and professional services organizations to streamline operations, maximize efficiency, and increase visibility into all aspects of their businesses. Elite is focused on enabling firms of all sizes and locations to meet their true potential and provide the best service for their clients. For more information, visit https://www.elite.com/.

About LawPay

LawPay has the broadest range of payment options in the legal industry spanning credit card acceptance, eCheck, payment plans and ClientCredit. LawPay is the industry leader in legal payments, providing a cost-effective solution for more than 55,000 law firms around the country. It's available through all 50 state bars, 60+ local and specialty bars and the ABA as a vetted and approved payment solution for the legal industry. LawPay is also the ALA’s Exclusive VIP Partner for Payment Processing. Learn more at lawpay.com.