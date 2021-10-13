Amber Specialty Pharmacy Selected by ChemoCentryx to Dispense TAVNEOS™ (avacopan), an Adjunctive Treatment for ANCA-Associated Vasculitis

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amber Specialty Pharmacy announces that it will begin dispensing TAVNEOS™ (avacopan), a first of its kind orally-administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, as an adjunctive treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis (also known as ANCA-associated vasculitis), in combination with standard therapy. TAVNEOS™ is manufactured by California-based ChemoCentryx, Inc., a biopharma company focused primarily on orphan and rare diseases.

ANCA-associated vasculitis is a rare systemic disease in which over-activation of the complement pathway further activates neutrophils, leading to inflammation and destruction of small blood vessels. This results in organ damage and failure, with the kidney as the major target, and is fatal if not treated.

Through this partnership, Amber Specialty Pharmacy's best-in-class service model will support autoimmune specialists, rheumatologists and patients throughout the country. Amber Specialty Pharmacy is one of two specialty pharmacies selected by ChemoCentryx to dispense TAVNEOS™ as part of a limited distribution network.

"Being selected to care for the ANCA-associated vasculitis population, to us, is validation of the extraordinary services and compassionate care we bring to the rare disease patient populations," said Kristin Williams, president of Amber Specialty Pharmacy. "We are honored to partner with ChemoCentryx to improve quality of care and deliver meaningful results and outcomes for vasculitis patients.”

About Amber Specialty Pharmacy

Amber Specialty Pharmacy, a Hy-Vee, Inc. subsidiary, is a pioneer and leader in the specialty pharmacy industry with more than 20 years of experience providing specialized care for persons with chronic, complex medical conditions. Amber Specialty Pharmacy has built an exceptional reputation by providing personalized support and quality clinical care to patients and families. This comprehensive care approach supports the medical, emotional, financial and administrative needs of patients throughout the United States. Amber Specialty Pharmacy is accredited by the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). Amber Specialty Pharmacy headquarters are located in Omaha, Nebraska, with an additional 20 locations throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Amber Specialty Pharmacy was named the 2020 Specialty Pharmacy of the Year by the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy.