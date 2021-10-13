Imagine Health Announces New Health Plan Solution for Houston Employers

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Imagine Health announced today it has a new contract with Memorial Hermann Health System (“Memorial Hermann”), offering a new health plan to self-insured employers and employees in the Greater Houston area. An alternative to traditional PPO plans, the Imagine Health plan will lower healthcare costs by 15 to 30 percent by giving members direct access to Memorial Hermann’s affiliated physicians and facilities at a fair and reasonable price. Plan members will also be supported by Imagine Health’s concierge services to help them make informed decisions on their healthcare journey.

“Nearly 13 million Texans are covered by employer-sponsored health insurance plans, and historically there hasn’t been an alternative to the traditional PPO. This has led to skyrocketing healthcare costs that are unsustainable for employers and members,” said Chris Cigarran, CEO at Imagine Health. “By offering this new plan that includes a system of the caliber of Memorial Hermann at a great rate, we’re empowering Houston employers (and their employees) to take back control of healthcare costs, while directing employees to high-quality care.”

Memorial Hermann Health System is the largest acute care provider in the Houston area, encompassing 15 acute care hospitals, as well as a wide array of ambulatory care facilities – including 21 ambulatory surgery centers, two surgical hospitals, 38 sports medicine and rehabilitation and IRONMAN Sports Medicine Institute locations, 43 outpatient imaging departments and Breast Centers – plus 87 clinics, nine Urgent Cares, seven Convenient Care Centers, six TIRR Memorial Hermann therapy sites and one senior living community.

Adding Memorial Hermann to the Imagine Health network expands the healthcare options for members of the Imagine Health plan across Texas. Outside Houston, Imagine Health maintains partnerships with providers in Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, Rio Grande Valley and San Antonio.

Imagine Health partners with health systems in 12 major metropolitan areas across the country, providing employers and their employees in each region with access to high-quality, lower-cost healthcare.

About Imagine Health

Imagine Health offers self-funded employers an alternative to traditional healthcare plans. Through partnerships with quality health systems, built-in cost controls, and advanced member advocacy services, Imagine Health delivers immediate and long-term savings, lowering an organization’s healthcare spend up to 30% in the first year. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Imagine Health serves employers across the U.S. For more information, visit www.imaginehealth.com.

About Memorial Hermann Health System

Charting a better future. A future that’s built upon the HEALTH of our community. This is the driving force for Memorial Hermann, redefining health care for the individuals and many diverse populations we serve. Our 7,000 affiliated physicians and 29,000+ employees provide safe, evidence-based, high-quality care, delivering a personalized and outcome-oriented experience across our more than 230 care delivery sites. As one of the largest not-for-profit health systems in Southeast Texas, Memorial Hermann has an award-winning and nationally acclaimed Accountable Care Organization, 17* hospitals and numerous specialty programs and services conveniently located throughout the Greater Houston area. Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center is one of the nation's busiest Level I trauma centers and serves as the primary teaching hospital for McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. For more than 114 years, our focus has been the best interest of our community, contributing more than $400 million annually through school-based health centers and other community benefit programs. Now and for generations to come, the health of our community will be at the center of what we do – charting a better future for all.