FGX International Celebrates World Sight Day by Announcing 17 Million Pairs of Donated Glasses

SMITHFIELD, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FGX International, a leading eyewear designer and manufacturer, celebrates 14 years of partnership with RestoringVision, the world’s largest nonprofit provider of reading glasses to people in need. Through this long-standing relationship, FGX has helped more than 17 million people living in poverty across the globe to see clearly and protect their sight through RestoringVision’s glasses delivery program.

“Uncorrected vision impairment is one of the most widespread health disabilities in the world, and World Sight Day is the perfect time to call attention to the needs of those suffering daily with this issue,” said Denna Singleton, SVP, Global Marketing and Portfolio Transformation, FGX International. “As the leader in our industry, FGX International and our premier brand Foster Grant are proud to be able to make a difference by supplying eyewear to impoverished communities through our ongoing partnership with RestoringVision.”

Approximately 2.5 billion people worldwide suffer from uncorrected vision impairment, and for 500 million of those people, reading glasses are a simple solution to correct their issues and improve their quality of life. The FGX and RestoringVision partnership has impacted the lives of millions of people living in developing countries without access to available and affordable glasses.

Over the course of the past 14 years, FGX has made significant and consistent contributions through philanthropic giving programs including:

In-kind donations of glasses : FGX is the largest contributor to RestoringVision to date, having donated more than 17 million reading glasses and sunglasses that in turn have been delivered to people in need in 130 countries.

: FGX is the largest contributor to RestoringVision to date, having donated more than 17 million reading glasses and sunglasses that in turn have been delivered to people in need in 130 countries. Cause marketing programs : FGX has developed programs that donate additional pairs of eyewear each and every time a customer shops, including:

Specs for Specs: For each pair of eyewear purchased on FosterGrant.com in the United States, FGX donates one pair of reading glasses directly to RestoringVision, positively impacting the wellness and quality of life of those receiving them in impoverished communities. Readers.com Causes Collection - RestoringVision collaborated with FGX in designing a style of glasses, The Visionary, featured in the Causes Collection. Every time a U.S. customer purchases a pair of The Visionary glasses on Readers.com, a pair of reading glasses is donated to RestoringVision.

“We are proud to have been able to help more than 17 million people to date in more than 136 countries,” said Pelin Munis, RestoringVision Executive Director. “FGX has been a valued and continued partner in our crusade. Their donations have allowed us to dramatically increase our ability to support new and larger groups in developing countries.”

This World Sight Day announcement is part of a wider global campaign by EssilorLuxottica to bring awareness to eye health and their mission to help people see more, be more, and live life to the fullest. Learn more about protecting your vision by visiting https://putvisionfirst.com/.

About FGX International

FGX International is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EssilorLuxottica. FGX International is a leading designer and marketer of sunglasses, optical frames and non-prescription reading glasses with a portfolio of established, highly recognized eyewear brands featuring our premier brand, Foster Grant®. Our collection also includes Ryders®, Gargoyles®, Corinne McCormack®, Readers.com® and Sunglass Warehouse®. FGX International also holds licenses for brands such as Disney®, Steve Madden®, French Connection®, Reebok®, Ironman®, Dockers®, Nine West®, and Panama Jack®. Based in Smithfield, Rhode Island in the United States, FGX International has additional offices located in New York City and Indianapolis in the United States; Vancouver, Canada; Milan, Italy; Stoke-on-Trent, England; Chessington, England; Mexico City, Mexico and Shenzhen, China. For more information about FGX International, please visit www.fgxi.com.

About RestoringVision

RestoringVision is the world’s largest nonprofit provider of reading glasses to people in need living in impoverished communities around the world. Since 2003, RestoringVision has empowered the lives of over 19 million people in more than 136 countries, and it continues to impact millions of lives each year. To learn more and contribute, please visit www.RestoringVision.org.