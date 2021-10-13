The German Cup Now Streaming Exclusively on Helbiz Live

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced an agreement between Helbiz Media, the Company’s media arm, and the DFB (The German Football Association) to exclusively broadcast the German Cup throughout Italy. Helbiz Live will stream the most prestigious national cup competition in the world to complement the Italian Serie B.

The agreement between Helbiz Media and DFB-Pokal is effective for the current season 2021/2022 and includes broadcasting of the German Cup and highlights of all matches on the Helbiz Live platform. Streaming access will begin in time for the upcoming 2nd round scheduled for October 26 and 27, with Borussia Dortmund and FC Ingolstadt facing off on Tuesday 26 at 20.00 CET and Borussia Mönchengladbach will host Bayern Munich on Wednesday 27 at 20.45 CET. The German Cup will be included in the subscription to Helbiz Live at no additional cost.

Helbiz Live, the exclusive streaming home of the Italian Serie B Championship, now offers access to international football with the DFB-Pokal, the German Cup. This is one of the most important German competitions second to the Bundesliga and features two of the best and most prestigious clubs in the world: FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

"The agreement with The German Football Association marks another important milestone for Helbiz Media and provides Italian subscribers with new European sports content,” said Matteo Mammì, CEO of HELBIZ MEDIA. “Helbiz Live is growing and enriching its content with DFB-Pokal (The German Cup), a prestigious international football property. We are excited to start working with The German Football Association and to broadcast live matches of iconic clubs such as Bayern and Borussia."

Further information about Helbiz Media available at the following link: https://helbizlive.com/

HELBIZ & HELBIZ MEDIA

Helbiz (Nasdaq: HLBZ) is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

Helbiz Media, controlled entirely by Helbiz, was created with the dual mission of developing, managing and offering consumers audio-visual entertainment content, while at the same time serving as an advertising hub for the entire Helbiz group, by making the most of all the promotional assets that Helbiz has to offer available for advertising investors. As part of this offering, Helbiz Media announces that it has acquired the OTT rights of the Serie B Championship for Italy for the next 3 seasons, 2021-2024. The content offering service, Helbiz Live, will be usable through digital launching an innovative offer, which links the world of soccer and entertainment to the one of micro-mobility thanks to Subscription + Cashback for mobility.