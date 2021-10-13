VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Expects to Close Combination with Bakkt Holdings, LLC on October 15, 2021 and Generate Gross Proceeds of More Than $447 Million

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (“VIH”) (Nasdaq: VIHAU, VIH and VIHAW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Victory Park Capital (“VPC”), today announced that it expects all conditions to be met, including minimum cash proceeds, to complete its previously announced business combination with Bakkt Holdings, LLC (“Bakkt”), the digital asset marketplace founded in 2018.

Based on the number of public shares submitted for redemption as of 5 p.m. ET on October 12, 2021, the business expects to receive more than $447 million of gross proceeds, including an expected $325 million in committed funding from a PIPE financing, plus approximately $122 million from the VIH trust account, which represents approximately 60% of the cash available in the trust.

Assuming that VIH receives shareholder approval at its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for October 14, 2021, VIH expects to close the transaction on October 15, 2021. The formal results of the vote will be included in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by VIH with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Upon closing, the combined company’s Class A common stock and redeemable warrants are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the ticker symbols “BKKT” and “BKKT WS”, respectively, starting Monday, October 18, 2021.

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings’ sponsor is an affiliate of Victory Park Capital, a global investment firm with a long track record of executing debt and equity financing transactions with some of the largest global Fintech companies. The firm was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago with additional resources in New York, Los Angeles and Austin. Victory Park Capital is privately held and a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

About Bakkt

Bakkt is a trusted digital asset marketplace that enables consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt’s retail platform, now available through the recently-released Bakkt App and to partners through the Bakkt platform, amplifies consumer spending and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/.

