Concrete and Legion Partner to Deliver Greater Empowerment to Field Teams Without Compliance Risk

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concrete, an employee engagement and task management platform, and Legion Technologies, the pioneer in AI-powered workforce management, today announced LaborSafe, a new schedule-aware integration between their technologies that will enable Concrete customers to embrace a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) approach for hourly workers, without fear of labor law contravention.

“As retailers know, achieving optimal field team performance in stores relies on great communication, process and visibility, but empowering individual hourly workers with modern communications has always been a sticking point, due to compliance concerns,” said Tristan Rogers, founder and CEO of Concrete. “This new initiative with Legion solves the problem by enabling our customers to establish a personal connection with every store worker – which is key to their engagement and performance – while also labor law compliant. In addition, retailers will save on dedicated hardware costs at store level for their field teams.”

The LaborSafe initiative will enable Concrete customers to control use of the Concrete Field Worker Engagement app on field teams’ personal phones, ensuring that ‘work’ systems and tools can only be accessed when an employee is on location and on shift. Off shift, the app will still allow employees to communicate with the business and receive important updates when they need them by leveraging Legion’s knowledge of employees’ schedules and clocks in real time.

The Legion WFM platform helps enterprises with AI-powered workforce management (WFM) that optimizes labor efficiency and enhances the employee experience simultaneously – at scale. It enables them to plan with long term budgeting and automated demand forecasting, execute more effectively with optimized labor plans and automated scheduling, and empower employees with schedules that better match employees’ preferences, gig-like flexibility, and modern digital tools. Through the Legion WFM mobile app, employees can share scheduling preferences, view upcoming shifts, swap shifts, and more. These benefits are crucial for employee retention and engagement.

“Optimizing labor while simultaneously enabling better experiences for the frontline workforce through the Legion Workforce Management platform is a strategic priority for Legion,” said Sanish Mondkar, founder and CEO of Legion Technologies. “Our work with Concrete gives our customers a seamless experience for planning labor and empowering employees with schedule flexibility and modern communications, without worrying about compliance issues.”

About Concrete

Concrete helps brands such as Calvin Klein, Tory Burch, The Vitamin Shoppe, Bonobos, and Bath and Body Works better engage and retain their field team, reducing their exposure to the $19B in recruitment and training costs caused by staff churn in the retail market.

Concrete provides its customers a mobile first employee engagement and task management platform that connects field workers to daily SOPs, communications and education to drive store performance at scale. Equipped with a suite of features to cover all instore processes from visual merchandise approval to product recalls, Concrete can deliver brands a 3-5% revenue increase at store level whilst also cutting employee churn by 50%. Concrete gives brands the power to drive consistent conversion and customer satisfaction across the store fleet by controlling the instore activities that matter.

Concrete is used in more than 160 countries by more than 100 brands. For more information, visit https://concreteplatform.com.

About Legion Technologies

Legion Technologies’ mission is to transform hourly jobs into good jobs. The company’s industry-leading, AI-powered workforce management (WFM) platform optimizes labor efficiency and enhances the employee experience simultaneously – at scale. The Legion WFM platform has been proven to deliver 13x ROI through schedule optimization, reduced attrition, increased productivity, and increased operational efficiency. Legion delivers cutting-edge technology in an easy-to-use platform and mobile app that employees love. The company is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Stripes, First Round Capital, XYZ Ventures, Webb Investment Network, Workday Ventures, and NTT DOCOMO Ventures. For more information, visit https://legion.co.

