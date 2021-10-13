Sweetfin Debuts the Liza Koshy Plant-Based Sweetbox™

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of the third and final season of her hit YouTube Originals’ comedy series “Liza on Demand,” actor and producer Liza Koshy has partnered with Sweetfin and Postmates on a plant-based Sweetbox™, which will be available from October 13-October 17, 2021 at all Sweetfin locations and proceeds from every order placed until Sunday will be donated to USA for UNHCR – The UN Refugee Agency.

Liza Koshy’s Plant-Based Sweetbox™ is a custom-designed vegan bento box that provides diners with the ability to enjoy four of Sweetfin’s unique and innovative dishes in one portable package. It includes:

Signature Ponzu Lime Sweet Potato Poke over Bamboo Rice

Shiitake Chili Tofu over Forbidden Rice

Chili Garlic Forbidden Rice Noodles

Homemade taro chips dusted in wasabi furikake

As with all other items on Sweetfin’s menu, this Sweetbox™ is 100% gluten-free.

Postmates users who are new to Sweetfin can save $15 off $30+ orders, while repeat Sweetfin customers can save $10 off $25+ orders through October 17. This applies to both delivery and pickup. As always, Postmates Unlimited and Eats Pass members get $0 delivery and 5% off orders more than $15.

About Sweetfin:

Since 2015, Sweetfin has been on a mission to fuel life through freshness with their healthful, gluten-free, and chef-driven poke and plant-based bowls. The fast-casual restaurant serves up both customizable and Signature Bowls from a menu created by Chef Dakota Weiss and strives to provide a culinary experience that is fresh, accessible and naturally crave-able. After visiting the Islands, founders Alan Nathan, Seth Cohen, and Brett Nestadt were inspired to bring the authentic Hawaiian dish to Los Angeles, but with a uniquely Californian twist. The brand owns and operates 13 locations across Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego (http://www.sweetfin.com).

Guests can enjoy Sweetfin inside their surf-chic interiors, al fresco on an exterior patio or order for takeout. Contactless options such as pick-up and delivery are available via The Sweetfin Mobile App, online at https://order.thanx.com/sweetfin and via Postmates/Uber. Connect with Sweetfin on social media on Instagram and Facebook.

About Liza on Demand:

The third and final season of “Liza on Demand,” follows the comedic misadventures of Liza (Koshy) and her roommates-slash-best-friends, Harlow (Kimiko Glenn, Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse, Orange Is the New Black) and Oliver (Travis Coles, David Makes Man), as they try their best to level up into adulthood and figure out what’s next in their careers and relationships. Season 3 episodes will be available for free and released weekly every Wednesday on Liza Koshy’s YouTube Channel, and YouTube Premium subscribers will have access to all episodes to binge on launch day.

Watch the official trailer for “Liza on Demand” season three HERE.

“Liza on Demand” is produced by Above Average, a digital-first entertainment company founded in 2012 by Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video. Liza Koshy, Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont (Can’t Hardly Wait, Josie & The Pussycats and Mary + Jane), and Courtney Carter serve as executive producers on the series, with Sam Childs serving as producer. In addition to executive producing, Koshy again returned as a director for the season’s second episode.

About USA for UNHCR

USA for UNHCR protects refugees and empowers them with hope and opportunity. Supporting UNHCR – the UN Refugee Agency – and its partners, we provide lifesaving essentials including shelter, water, food, safety and protection. Around the world, we help refugees survive, recover and build a better future. Established by concerned American citizens, USA for UNHCR is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, visit www.UNrefugees.org.

About Postmates:

Postmates, an Uber company, is a leader in delivering your favorite restaurants and a whole lot more on-demand. The platform gives customers access to a massive selection of merchants in the US with more than 600,000 restaurants and retailers available for delivery and pickup. Customers can get free delivery on all merchants by joining Postmates Unlimited, the industry's first subscription service.