Visual Lease Announces Alliance with Arazzo Solutions

WOODBRIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visual Lease, the #1 lease optimization software provider, today announced a partnership with Arazzo Solutions, a specialized professional services firm in the commercial/corporate real estate (CRE) industry. This partnership combines both organizations’ deep expertise in lease administration and lease accounting to provide mutual customers with the ability to achieve and sustain lease accounting compliance while simultaneously unlocking the full value of their lease portfolio.

“We are thrilled to welcome Arazzo Solutions to the Visual Lease community,” said Marc Betesh, founder and CEO of Visual Lease. “Their level of commitment to their customers and their understanding of the importance of lease accounting mirrors our own values and mission. Together, we’ll equip organizations with the technology, insight and guidance they need to maintain lease accounting compliance and maximize the return on existing and future corporate real estate investments.”

With this partnership, Arazzo Solutions will offer its clients lease administration and lease accounting services directly powered by Visual Lease’s software. Arazzo Solutions will better help its clients maintain compliance with important lease accounting deadlines and requirements, and provide them with the crucial lease information needed to make stronger operational decisions.

“We recognize that this is a critical time for organizations to reevaluate their real estate investments,” said Deb Vallo, Principal at Arazzo Solutions. “What many don’t realize is that they can’t make informed decisions about their lease portfolio without full visibility into all of their leases. We’re working with Visual Lease to help companies properly manage, track and visualize their leases so that they can successfully leverage their portfolios as strategic assets.”

To learn more about Visual Lease’s Alliance Partner program, visit here.

About Visual Lease

Visual Lease is the #1 lease optimization software provider. We help organizations become compliant with FASB, IFRS and GASB lease accounting standards, while simultaneously improving the financial, legal and operational performance of their leases. Our easy-to-use SaaS platform is embedded with more than three decades of best practices from major corporations and leading industry professionals. Our award-winning solutions are used by 800+ organizations to manage 500,000+ real estate, equipment and other leased assets. Committed to ongoing innovation and unparalleled customer service, Visual Lease helps organizations transform their lease compliance requirements into financial opportunities. For more information, visit visuallease.com.

About Arazzo Solutions

Arazzo Solutions is a boutique professional services firm focused on the Commercial and Corporate Real Estate (CRE) industry. Our team has a unique combination of expertise in lease administration, lease accounting, project management, and CRE systems analysis and support. We have a strong commitment to putting our clients first and a passion for helping our clients develop industry-standard best practices and improving links between CRE strategies and their organizational culture, creating a strategic fit that brightly highlights the importance of the CRE team within their organization. We also bring an in-depth understanding of CRE business processes and comprehensive knowledge of CRE accounting, including the latest FASB, IASB, and GASB accounting guidelines (FASB ASC 842, IASB IFRS 16, and GASB 87). Visit us at www.arazzosolutions.com