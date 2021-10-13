JetBlue Introduces Enhanced TrueBlue Loyalty Benefits Made Possible Through its Northeast Alliance with American

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced further enhancements to its award-winning TrueBlue loyalty program with Mosaics – JetBlue’s top earning loyalty members – now eligible to enjoy some of their favorite perks when traveling on American Airlines-operated flights. Additionally, American is announcing a series of enhancements for eligible AAdvantage customers traveling on JetBlue flights, as well as the all-new ability to redeem AAdvantage miles for JetBlue-operated flights.

“We’re always looking for ways to make our customer experience consistently more seamless and enjoyable, which is why we’re extending some of our most loyal customers’ favorite perks to the experience when they travel on flights operated by our partner American,” said Don Uselmann, vice president loyalty & personalization, JetBlue. “And with even more benefits coming online in the months ahead, we’re continuing to bring more value and versatility to both our Mosaic members and our TrueBlue flyers, further enhancing the overall TrueBlue program.”

“The Northeast Alliance (NEA) is moving ahead, implementing more consumer benefits that demonstrate our appreciation for our most loyal customers,” said Alison Taylor, American’s Chief Customer Officer. “Additional benefits such as preferred seats will be delivered in the coming months as our partnership with JetBlue continues to make good on our promise to provide more choices to travelers in the Northeast.”

Starting today, as part of JetBlue’s NEA with American, Mosaic members flying on American will enjoy:

Priority check-in desks at the airport.

Access to expedited security lanes.

Earlier boarding (Group 4) with priority boarding lanes.

Priority bags.

Up to two free checked bags with check-in at American ticket counters.

Complimentary same day changes to flights.

By the end of the year, Mosaic members traveling on American flights will also receive:

Complimentary preferred seating.

In the future, JetBlue TrueBlue customers will also be able to redeem points for flights operated by American. As announced earlier this year, JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty program members are eligible to earn points on all American Airlines-operated flights. The accrual agreement covers American flights operating with the JetBlue code within the carriers’ Northeast Alliance, as well as on all other American flights operating anywhere in the world. At the same time, American’s AAdvantage members can accrue miles on all JetBlue flights within and beyond the Northeast (a).

In order to enjoy new, existing and future benefits, TrueBlue customers must enter their TrueBlue number when booking.

American Announces AAdvantage Benefits

American today announced members of its award-winning AAdvantage loyalty program will receive a variety of elite benefits, including priority check-in, priority baggage, free checked bags, priority security and priority boarding when traveling on JetBlue-operated flights. Starting in November, AAdvantage members will be able to redeem miles to book flights on JetBlue. Additionally, preferred seat selection for AAdvantage members traveling on JetBlue will be implemented in the coming months. For more on American’s announcement, visit: www.aa.com/newsroom.

Benefits of the Northeast Alliance Continue to Grow

JetBlue and American’s NEA is already delivering countless benefits to customers and enabling the expansion of JetBlue’s low fares and great service. JetBlue has announced nine all-new destinations and 32 new routes, enabled by the NEA. Together JetBlue and American have added 58 new routes, including 18 international flights that will launch by 2022 and increased frequencies on more than 130 routes giving more options and choices to customers. The airlines are now codesharing on 175 routes, giving the pair a combined schedule with the number of markets and seats that for the first time in JetBlue’s two-decade history allows it to offer its customers options that stack up against larger, dominant carriers.

For more information about the NEA, visit: www.NEAflies.com.

