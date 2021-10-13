EdCast and Credly Announce Integration to Provide Verified Credentials for Workforce Upskilling

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At its 7th Annual Future of Work Summit today, EdCast, the talent experience platform leader, announced an integration with Credly, the digital credentialing leader. The integration will help joint customers leverage digital credentials and weave them seamlessly into their learning and talent development journeys.

With this integration, joint customers of EdCast and Credly will be able to:

Award digital credentials via Credly based on content completion on the EdCast platform

via Credly based on content completion on the EdCast platform Import the verified digital credentials issued from Credly into their EdCast learning Skills Passport, which acts as a single source of truth about the learner’s upskilling journey

issued from Credly into their EdCast learning Skills Passport, which acts as a single source of truth about the learner’s upskilling journey Gain insights about their workforce by analyzing their learners’ skills data and take a data-driven approach to provide the right opportunities to their employees

by analyzing their learners’ skills data and take a data-driven approach to provide the right opportunities to their employees Allow learners to share Credly badges and certificates to a range of networks, including LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms, thereby giving greater visibility to the employee and to the business

"Digital credentials provide a foundation for organizations to build a data-driven talent management strategy, based on verified skills," said Jarin Schmidt, Chief Experience Officer of Credly. "As host of the largest, most connected digital credential network, Credly prioritizes accessibility of credential-issuing by way of numerous integrations. This new integration with EdCast further increases our ability to provide clients with a seamless experience in issuing digital badges and helps paint a more complete picture of their workforce."

“We are very excited about this partnership and the enhanced value provided to joint EdCast and Credly customers,” said Bhaskar Deka, SVP and Global Head of Products & AI at EdCast. “With our Credly integration, we are able to bring a world-class digital credential network to the EdCast TXP platform. This integration will provide organizations with valuable and actionable data and insights into how recipients leverage issued badges and credentials.”

To enable this integration, EdCast contacts and customers can contact marketing@edcast.com or their EdCast Customer Success team representative. If a customer does not yet have an agreement with Credly for digital credentialing, they can contact sales@credly.com.

For more information about this EdCast-Credly announcement along with a demonstration of the joint offering, look for a forthcoming November webinar with both companies that will be promoted here. For more general information about EdCast, visit our website here.

About EdCast

EdCast is an award-winning platform for end-to-end employee experience journeys spanning learning, skilling and career mobility. Our customers span G2000 companies to small businesses and government organizations. With EdCast’s platform, our customers are able to attract, develop and retain a high-performance and future-ready workforce. EdCast's offerings include its Talent Experience Platform, Spark for SMBs, EdCast Marketplace and MyGuide Digital Adoption Platform. For additional information, visit www.edcast.com or follow on Twitter @EdCast.

About Credly

Credly is helping the world speak a common language about people’s knowledge, skills, and abilities. Thousands of employers, training organizations, associations, certification programs, and workforce development initiatives use Credly to help individuals translate their learning experiences into professional opportunities using trusted, portable, digital credentials. Credly empowers organizations to attract, engage, develop, and retain talent with enterprise-class tools that generate data-driven insights to address skills gaps and highlight opportunities through an unmatched global network of credential issuers. Learn more about Credly at credly.com.