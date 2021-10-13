Standard AI Launches New Autonomous Checkout Experience at Existing Arizona Circle K Location

SAN FRANCISCO & TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard AI, one of the world’s leading computer vision platforms for retail, today announced it has worked with Circle K to open its AI-powered checkout-free experience in a retrofitted store in Arizona. An exciting development for retail, the frictionless checkout system allows shoppers to skip the checkout line and delivers accurate receipts in minutes.

Using AI-powered cameras mounted at strategic locations throughout the store, the system accurately identifies the products shoppers pick up and automatically records the purchases on the Circle K mobile app—eliminating time spent at traditional checkout areas. Standard AI worked with Circle K to retrofit an existing location in Tempe, Arizona, without ceasing store operations or altering its layout. The company was able to integrate fully with the Circle K store’s retail operations, including inventory management systems and visual merchandising.

“We are excited to partner with Circle K to open the first of a series of autonomous checkout experiences in Arizona that truly enhance the customer experience,” said Jordan Fisher, CEO and co-founder, Standard AI. “This is a groundbreaking moment for our company and its mission to shape the way people shop for years to come.”

Bringing a fully frictionless experience to several existing stores in Arizona is the next step by Circle K’s parent company, Alimentation Couche-Tard (Couche-Tard), in their effort to leverage cutting-edge technology to improve the customer experience. In addition, the new autonomous checkout system enables them to devote more time to customer service and store management. Since Standard AI’s platform is designed to work without ever using facial recognition, customers can rest easy knowing that their privacy is respected and protected.

“At Circle K, we are committed to using innovation to improve the customer experience,” said Magnus Tägtström, Head of Global Digital Innovation at Couche-Tard. “We are excited about using autonomous systems to support our in-store team members and deliver a better customer experience for shoppers.”

About Standard AI

Standard AI has transformed retail as we know it. With the first checkout-free solution that works in any existing store, the Standard platform allows customers to walk in, take what they need, and walk out - without waiting in line or stopping to scan or pay. The company’s machine vision and AI-powered solution is the only one that can be quickly and easily installed in retailers’ existing stores, representing a giant leap forward for retail tech and enabling retailers to rapidly deliver an amazing new shopping experience to customers. The first and best-funded startup in this space, Standard AI has launched multiple operational stores with customers, and is working with retailers around the world. Learn more at https://standard.ai/.