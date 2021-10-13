BigCommerce, CMA CGM Group Partner to Power End-to-End Ecommerce Solutions for Thousands of Global Merchants

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, and subsidiary NewOxatis, a leading publisher of ecommerce solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to enable thousands of NewOxatis’ merchants to build world-class digital storefronts powered by BigCommerce. With the “NewOxatis powered by BigCommerce” product, the enterprise partnership provides NewOxatis merchants with access to best-in-breed technology, preeminent tech and agency partnerships and cross-channel expansion so they can create powerful online consumer experiences.

“Through this partnership with a global ecommerce leader like BigCommerce and through the complementary expertise that exists within our Group, we can develop ecommerce and digital marketing solutions for our clients and also manage the entire logistics chain,” said Michael Miramond, chief digital officer of the CMA CGM Group and CEO of NewOxatis. “This partnership is fully in line with the CMA CGM Group's commitment to accelerate innovation and digitalization of its industry by providing an end-to-end digital offering to its customers.”

The start of the COVID-19 pandemic heralded a noteworthy shift to online shopping and has resulted in a significant boon to ecommerce markets in the Eurozone — projections for ecommerce sales in Europe alone are expected to total US$541 billion1 in 2021. B2B and B2C businesses that seek to create or expand their digital storefronts will leverage NewOxatis’ 20 years of expertise and BigCommerce’s proven array of native ecommerce capabilities and rich partner ecosystem to digitalize with a scalable, high-functionality platform.

“Our joint venture with the CMA CGM Group and NewOxatis represents the next in a series of significant partnerships that demonstrate our continued expansion throughout EMEA, the success of our ‘Powered by BigCommerce’ product and our unique position in the industry to help these markets prosper,” said Brent Bellm, chief executive officer at BigCommerce. “BigCommerce’s commitment to the material growth of NewOxatis’ customer base is supported by our partnership’s rich fusion of best-in-breed technology, our Open SaaS platform and world-class shipping and logistics which will empower merchants to build, innovate and grow their businesses online.”

The partnership will equip merchants with a new online sales channel that is fully integrated with information systems, uses ERP and product information management (PIM) software, along with CRM and marketing tools. Additionally, it will offer a full ecommerce website design service and digital marketing solutions, such as search engine optimization (SEO) and advertising with Google Ads to enhance clients’ online presence so they can reach new target audiences and grow their sales.

As a group dedicated to offering transport and logistics solutions to meet clients’ needs worldwide, CMA CGM is accelerating its digital transformation. By investing in R&D, and specifically in IoT, artificial intelligence and blockchain, the Group is developing more innovative and more secure solutions to improve the experience of users, be they customers or staff members.

“Maintaining and upgrading ecommerce tech stacks is critical in a world where retailers are rapidly adopting a digital-forward posture, and the significant rise in these costs presents a major challenge for SaaS providers,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer at BigCommerce. “With our ‘Powered by’ product, SaaS providers can offer their merchants industry leading capabilities and an innovative platform powered and updated by BigCommerce, which is key in a market that is becoming concentrated to a small number of well-capitalized competitors.”

About CMA CGM

Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group, a global leader in shipping and logistics, serves more than 420 ports around the world on five continents. Backed by a fleet of 542 vessels, in 2020 the Group transported nearly 21 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers. With its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, a world leader in logistics, which transports 400,000 tons of air freight and 2.8 million tons of land freight each year, and its air freight division CMA CGM AIR CARGO, the CMA CGM Group is continually innovating to offer its customers a complete and increasingly efficient range of new shipping, land, air and logistics solutions.

Committed to the energy transition in shipping, and a pioneer in the use of alternative fuels, the CMA CGM Group has set a target of carbon neutrality by 2050. An approach involving ongoing improvement which brings concrete results, with a decrease of 4% in the total CO₂ emissions of the Group in 2020.

Through the CMA CGM Foundation, every year the Group helps thousands of children through its actions to promote education for all and equal opportunity. The CMA CGM Foundation also acts in humanitarian crises that require an emergency response by mobilizing the Group’s shipping and logistics expertise to bring humanitarian supplies around the world.

Present in 160 countries through its network of more than 400 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs more than 110,000 people worldwide, including 2,400 in Marseilles where its head office is located.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony, Vodafone and Woolrich. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

