Medchart and Focus DMG Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation of the Legal Industry

TORONTO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Medchart today formalized a strategic partnership with Randy Nordstrom and Damon Spiceland and their prominent legal marketing and management consultancy Focus DMG. For more than 20 years, Focus DMG has worked with law firms to uncover gaps in performance and productivity and build custom programs that offer solutions to help firms become more profitable.

Nordstrom has helped innovate technology and developed systems that extensively research and analyze accident, injury, and pharmaceutical data to create solutions that maximize a firm’s market share and profitability. Nordstrom is also the founding member and president of the Mass Tort Vendor Association and founding member of the Mass Tort Alliance. Spiceland has worked with Fortune 500 media companies in data strategies and sales for the legal market. It was during his venture in creating a Veterans Recovery Treatment Center that he experienced the deficit of service and access to patients’ healthcare records and realized there was a better way of utilizing technology.

This powerful combination of companies and people will empower personal injury and mass tort law firms to practice more profitably by dramatically reducing the hours spent preparing requests, obtaining client authorizations, and reviewing the records for the key criteria, including conditions and drugs.

With technology playing an increasingly critical role in operations, legal firms recognize that they need to adopt digital solutions to ensure they remain on the competitive vanguard. Medchart and Focus DMG will work to meet the growing demand for simplified, secure, patient-authorized access to health data across the legal industry, specifically the mass tort business.

​​“Over the past few years, Focus DMG and Medchart have successfully applied big data and technology to revolutionize the legal industry. Together, we have helped thousands of law firms grow their practices by increasing their process efficacy and fluidity,” said James Bateman, CEO of Medchart. “By codifying this relationship, Nordstrom and Spiceland will lead our mass tort division. The decades of experience Medchart and Focus DMG bring to the legal industry is untouchable, and together, we will continue to be the paragon for how the legal industry accesses and uses patient-authorized health data.”

Leading mass tort law firms rely on Medchart for AI- and ML-assisted claimant qualification for individuals who have suffered life-altering injuries, including nearly 40% of all U.S. claimants in the ongoing Purdue opioid litigation. Medchart and Focus DMG are indispensable in getting records into the hands of mass tort law firms to find justice for defendants.

“Medical records and health information data are the lifeblood of personal injury and related torts. The traditional process is cumbersome, paper-intensive and time-intensive,” said Nordstrom. “There are massive changes in the legal industry driven by access to big data. Together with Medchart, we are positioning law firms to spur their much-needed digital transformation through a solution that securely collects and contextualizes data it needs to inform important lawsuits. ​​I’m thrilled to be a part of a team that matches my passion for innovation and is adding value to businesses and society.”

Medchart is exhibiting at Mass Torts Made Perfect Fall Live Seminar in Las Vegas, October 13-15. Contact us at sales@medchart.com to arrange a time to meet and learn more about our platform at Booth 26.

About Medchart

Medchart is a secure platform for easily aggregating and analyzing patient-authorized access to health data. By providing tens of thousands of trusted data connections, through a simple-to-use API set, Medchart makes it easy for law firms to practice more profitably. Medchart customers include law firms representing nearly 40% of all U.S. claimants in the ongoing Purdue opioid litigation. Investors include Crosslink Capital, Golden Ventures, Vast Ventures, Union Ventures, iGan Partners, Stanford Law School, and Nas, an original backer. Visit Medchart at www.medchart.com, and on Twitter and LinkedIn.