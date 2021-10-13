CareView Communications, Inc. Has Partnered With Shore Systems and Solutions, LLC (S3) to Bring Safety Solutions to VHA Facilities in the US and Territories

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareView Communications, Inc., (“CareView”) (OTCQB: CRVW), an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, announced today its participation with Shore Systems and Solutions, LLC (S3), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business joint venture between Decisive Point Consulting Group LLC (“Decisive Point”) and Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

S3 was awarded in the United States Department of Veterans Affairs TeleCare Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract. This award provides S3 with a path to providing leading edge patient safety technology to veterans and their families receiving care at the 1,293 Veterans Health Administration (“VHA”) facilities across the United States and Territories.

As the leader in turnkey patient video monitoring, CareView has redefined the standard of patient safety in healthcare facilities across the country, with innovative technology to increase patient protection and foster a culture of safety among patients, staff and facility leadership. Known for its patented Virtual Bed Rails® and Virtual Chair Rails® included in its CareView Patient Safety System®, CareView’s predictive technology uses machine learning to differentiate between normal patient movements and behaviors of an at-risk patient. This results in less false alarms, quicker staff interventions and a significant reduction in patient falls.

Steven Johnson, CareView’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased to be part of S3, and to be able to provide our patented products to our nation’s VHA facilities.”

"Through this IDIQ award, we can deliver our Patient Safety System® to VHA facilities that need it most," said Sandra McRee, CareView's Chief Operating Officer, "and we are excited to have the opportunity to expand into more VHA facilities and deliver our patient safety solutions."

About CareView Communications, Inc.

As a leader in turnkey patient video monitoring solutions, CareView is redefining the standard of patient safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. For over a decade, CareView has relentlessly pursued innovative ways to increase patient protection, providing next generation solutions that lower operational costs and foster a culture of safety among patient, staff and hospital leadership. With installations in more than 150 hospitals, CareView has proven that its innovative technology is creating a culture of patient safety where patient falls have decreased by 80% with sitter costs reduced by more than 65%. Anchored by the CareView Patient Safety System, this modular, scalable solution delivers flexible configurations to fit any facility while significantly increasing patient safety and operational savings. All configurations feature HD cameras, high-fidelity 2-way audio/video, LCD displays for the ultimate in capability, flexibility, and affordability. Corporate offices are located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX 75067. More information about the Company and its products and services is available on the Company’s website at www.care-view.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.