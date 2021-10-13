Columbia Partners with Cyngn to Bring Autonomous Vehicle Technology to Their Fleet of Commercial and Industrial Vehicles

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cyngn, a developer of innovative autonomous driving solutions for industrial and commercial enterprises, today announced its partnership with Columbia Vehicle Group. The partnership marks a key milestone in Cyngn’s ongoing effort to bring scalable, secure, and reliable autonomous vehicle technologies to industrial applications.

Cyngn’s autonomous vehicle capabilities are powered by DriveMod, an end-to-end solution that can be integrated with Columbia vehicles. DriveMod enables vehicles to switch easily between manual, remotely-controlled, and fully autonomous modes.

The pairing of Cyngn’s DriveMod with Columbia’s fleet of electric utility vehicles means material handling organizations can begin to implement autonomy today.

Greg Breckley, the Director of Business Development of Columbia Vehicle Group, stated, “Every day we hear from customers who are looking to solve increasingly complex transportation challenges. By partnering with Cyngn on our Autonomous Ready fleet, we are expanding our range of working solutions to include self-driving technologies. We are thrilled to partner with Cyngn to bring new tools to market that will address these challenges today and in the future.”

Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn, added, “Cyngn’s autonomous vehicle technologies are available today to companies that are ready to increase their productivity. We are pleased to be working closely with an organization like Columbia that has five decades of experience and is known for its reliability and willingness to help organizations tap into future-facing technologies like ours.

“The Columbia partnership is a key step forward in Cyngn’s initial roll-out of its autonomous vehicle technologies. We look forward to providing an update on our initial deployment soon.”

Autonomous vehicle technology brings a variety of benefits to industrial organizations. AVs increase efficiency, continuity, and make it easier for workers to stay focused on their most mission-critical tasks.

To learn more about Cyngn’s autonomous vehicle technologies and the Columbia partnership, please visit https://cyngn.com/columbia.

About Cyngn

Cyngn is a Silicon Valley venture-backed industrial autonomous vehicle technology company. Cyngn’s flagship innovation is DriveMod, an autonomous driving solution that can be flexibly deployed on multiple vehicle types in various environments. The company has been operating autonomous vehicles in production environments since 2017. In September, the organization filed an S-1 registration statement for an Initial Public Offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

To learn more, please visit https://cyngn.com/columbia.

About Columbia Vehicle Group

Columbia Vehicle Group is an electric vehicle manufacturer whose history dates back to 1946. Based in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, Columbia manufactures vehicles built for work in industrial and commercial environments. Designed to enhance productivity, comfort and utility, Columbia vehicles optimize operational performance in transporting, carrying, and towing - all with zero emissions. To see Columbia’s full lineup of vehicles, visit www.columbiavehicles.com.

Columbia Vehicle Group is part of the Nordic Group of Companies, a family-owned management and manufacturing business headquartered in Baraboo, Wisconsin with operations extending throughout the United States, Mexico, and Europe. For more information visit www.nordicgroup.com.