Nathan's Famous Announces Agreement with Branded Virtual Kitchens

JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nathan's Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announces a new agreement with Branded Virtual Kitchens Canada, Ltd (BVK). The agreement will offer operators with existing kitchens the opportunity to add the Nathan’s Famous menu as a virtual concept without any investment from the restaurant.

"We are thrilled with the response we have seen for Nathan's Famous in Canada since expanding there in 2019,” states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. "We are excited to move forward with the collaboration with Branded Virtual Kitchens to expand our footprint and to introduce their consumers to the Nathan’s Famous menu.”

Branded Virtual Kitchens offers operators the Nathan’s Famous full and authentic menu, including their famous hot dogs and fries, New York Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda, angus beef burgers and hand-dipped chicken sandwiches, premium shakes and more.

“We look forward to helping Nathan’s expand their Canadian footprint,” states Lewis Gelmon President and CEO of Branded Virtual Kitchens who became known for being Canada’s original master developer for Domino’s Pizza in the 1990’s. “Our easy to launch operating system uses off-the-shelf technology, an exclusive agreement with Uber Eats and sourced products to deliver that authentic Nathan’s Famous taste to the Canadian consumer. We are so confident in the brand and our system that we’ll guarantee our kitchen partners will always make money which has shown allows them to pay higher wages to solve staff shortages for their entire operation.”

This opportunity is now available for qualified operators throughout Canada without any additional equipment or upfront costs. To learn more about this opportunity and how to become a qualified operator, contact Lewis Gelmon 250-812-1005 or lewis@lewisgelmon.com

To learn more about Nathan's Famous, visit www.nathansfamous.com and for franchising information, visit https://franchise.nathansfamous.com/.

About Nathan's Famous

Nathan's is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 18 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. For additional information about Nathan's, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.

Except for historical information contained in this news release, the matters discussed are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on the current belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company's management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the status of our licensing and supply agreements, including the impact of our supply agreement for hot dogs with John Morrell & Co.; the impact of our indebtedness, including the effect on our ability to fund working capital, operations and make new investments; economic; weather (including the impact on the supply of cattle and the impact on sales at our restaurants particularly during the summer months), and change in the price of beef trimmings; our ability to pass on the cost of any price increases in beef and beef trimmings; legislative and business conditions; the collectability of receivables; changes in consumer tastes; the ability to attract franchisees; the impact of the minimum wage legislation on labor costs in New York State or other changes in labor laws, including regulations which could render a franchisor as a "joint employee" or the impact of our new union contracts; our ability to attract competent restaurant and managerial personnel; the enforceability of international franchising agreements; the future effects of any food borne illness, such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, BSE and e coli; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.