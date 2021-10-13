Oncology Consultants Continues to Lead in Oncology Practice Innovation With Adoption of Glide Health

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oncology Consultants, a premier adult oncology and hematology practice in Houston, TX announced their implementation of Glide Health, the company helping healthcare providers achieve outstanding revenue cycle performance with its platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. The addition of Glide Health will help Oncology Consultants further its journey in delivering state of the art cancer treatment in a caring environment and continue to expand oncology services in Texas.

Glide Health is deployed in Oncology Consultants’ revenue cycle department helping the practice to increased revenue and operational efficiency. Glide Health integrates with Oncology Consultants’ practice management system to provide real-time claim evaluation prior to payer submission. Additionally, Glide Health delivers a revenue integrity solution that identifies missed and under-billed charges within the workflow, improving practice financial performance.

“ Oncology billing is complex with different rules depending on the payer. This can lead to revenue loss impacting our financial performance,” said Alti Rahman Practice Administrator at Oncology Consultants. “ Glide Health ensures best practices by predicting denials with great accuracy and providing information to correct claims prior to submission. Additionally, their Revenue Integrity solution ensures that we are billing every claim correctly.”

Glide Health’s approach is unique in the revenue cycle market, predicting events that could negatively impact financial performance leveraging artificial intelligence & machine learning. Glide Health is currently working with oncology, hematology, and infusion management providers nationwide.

“ Addressing revenue cycle issues after the fact can impact financial performance and inundate staff with rework. Glide Health predicts events like denials and missed & underbilled charges, allowing staff to address issues in real time, not weeks or months later,” said Dan Lodder Co-Founder and CEO of Glide Health. “ With the help of forward-thinking customers like Oncology Consultants, we are ensuring optimal financial performance by developing and deploying a high-powered predictive revenue cycle solution for healthcare.”

“ Glide’s innovative platform not only learns from clinical and financial data to make predictions about payer behavior, it’s also built to identify patient specific patterns – leading to improved reimbursement and increased revenue,” said Bhupesh Bajaj co-founder and CTO of Glide Health. “ Additionally, the platform is learning every day, removing the need for our customers to stay on top of continuously changing payer rules – the platform does it autonomously”

“ Glide Health is a powerful solution that assists our revenue cycle team to ensure claims are correct prior to submission,” said Susan Barragy Director of Finance at Oncology Consultants. “ Additionally, Glide Health identifies situations where the payers are not adjudicating claims correctly. Lastly, we have also been able to identify missed and underbilled claims allowing us to recoup revenue.”

About Oncology Consultants

Oncology Consultants has been a premier adult medical oncology and hematology practice in Houston, Texas for over 37 years, established since 1982. Our healthcare team is committed to provide state of the art cancer treatment in a caring environment as we continue to expand our oncology services in Texas.

About Glide Health

Glide Health provides a comprehensive system of revenue intelligence that delivers revenue and cash optimization for healthcare organizations. Healthcare revenue cycle inefficiencies are a $300B problem in the United States, Glide Health’s revenue intelligence solution addresses these issues delivering revenue back to healthcare providers. The Glide Health intelligence platform helps healthcare providers reduce denials, prevent under-billed or missed charges, predict documentation & prior authorization requirements, and automate workflows with timely interventions in the front office, during pathway planning and the back office. To learn more about Glide Health, visit glidehealth.com