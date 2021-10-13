Inspira Technologies Selects GlobalLogic for Software Development of its Early Extracorporeal Respiratory Support System that Functions as an "Artificial Lung"

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and leader in Digital Engineering, today announced that it has been selected by Inspira Technologies to develop an algorithm-enhanced digital platform powering the ART device — an Early Extracorporeal Respiratory Support system targeting respiratory failure patients such as those diagnosed with COVID-19. The project underscores GlobalLogic’s deep expertise in Class II and Class III software creation for medical devices that must meet strict regulatory requirements.

Inspira Technologies created the ART, a novel low-flow early extracorporeal approach to address the significant patient population whose condition continues to deteriorate following noninvasive ventilation. As of today, the only treatment available for them after noninvasive ventilation is the highly invasive mechanical ventilation. The ART device utilizes a hemo-protective flow approach designed to rebalance oxygen saturation levels while patients are awake and breathing spontaneously, potentially minimizing the need for mechanical ventilation. The ART is designed to enrich ~200cc of blood at any given point, elevating the oxygen saturation levels in one minute.

GlobalLogic will support Inspira in the development of the ART control platform’s algorithms responsible for monitoring and managing the early rebalancing of the patient’s oxygen saturation levels. These algorithms will also activate and control proprietary technologies and data collected from advanced sensors that measure oxygen saturation, blood temperature, hemoglobin, and hematocrit levels as well as blood pressure and flow. Inspira Technologies notes that the ART could potentially minimize the need for mechanical ventilators for hypoxemic patients, such as COVID patients. Additionally, GlobalLogic will be leading the verification testing of these systems.

“Software plays an increasingly more crucial role in driving the overall efficacy of medical devices today. It also enhances the patient engagement with and medical staff’s use of such technologies,” said Shashank Samant, President & CEO, GlobalLogic. “For nearly twenty years, we’ve worked with world-renowned medical device manufacturers as well as start-ups in today’s MedTech innovation hotspots. We’re honored to have the opportunity to play such a pivotal role in bringing to market another disruptive technology, the ART. Particularly at such a critical time when there is a dire need for advanced treatment options.”

GlobalLogic possesses deep competencies centered around key medical device capabilities: device performance; data collection and analysis; and intuitive medical personnel and patient experiences. Specific to the ART, GlobalLogic’s engineering contributions will help Inspira Technologies produce a digitally enhanced artificial lung while empowering medical staff with vital patient stats needed to easily monitor progress and effectiveness.

“It was imperative that we find a partner with both specialized MedTech capabilities and the scale needed to meet our design objectives as we are committed to bring to market a much-needed technology — filling a critical gap in today’s medical treatment options for respiratory failure patients who continue to deteriorate after treatment with noninvasive ventilation devices. Our decision to partner with GlobalLogic was driven by its proven ability in the medical device landscape and the capacity to meet aggressive time-to-market requirements with reliable solutions,” explained Dagi Ben-Noon, CEO, Inspira Technologies.

ART is currently in development with anticipated regulatory submission of its ART ECLS at the end of 2022.

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital product engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise — we help our clients imagine what’s possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow’s digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the healthcare and life sciences, communications, financial services, automotive, technology, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and semiconductor industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical device company in the respiratory care industry. Inspira is developing the ART device, a cost effective early extracorporeal respiratory support system with an intent to function as an “Artificial Lung” for deteriorating respiratory patients. The ART device designed to utilize a hemo-protective flow approach aimed to rebalance saturation levels while patients are awake and breathing, potentially minimizing the patient’s need for mechanical ventilation. The Company’s product has not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). For more information, please visit our corporate website: https://inspira-technologies.com/.