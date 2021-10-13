Habu and Ibotta Partner to Provide Exclusive Data through Privacy- and Governance-Safe Collaboration to Power Advanced Analytics, Measurement, and Attribution for CPG Companies

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Habu, the Global Innovator in Data Clean Room Software, today announced its partnership with leading rewards platform and technology company, Ibotta. The partnership enables CPG companies to securely and seamlessly access high-value transaction data in privacy- and governance-safe clean room environments and empowers brands to unlock and accelerate new insights to fuel profile enrichment, journey analysis, and closed-loop attribution.

As the industry embraces a more privacy-first approach, brands are looking to accurately measure performance by identifying key partners that offer the robust data and high-value signals needed to enrich consumer profiles and close gaps in the customer journey. Habu’s partnership with Ibotta provides data clean room customers with the ability to reimagine measurement by leveraging Ibotta’s rich deterministic transaction data (identified by registered email, MAID, and IP address) within Habu’s end-to-end marketing applications. Use cases include advanced segmentation and activation, customer journey analysis, measurement, experimentation, and distributed machine learning.

The partnership also creates unique possibilities for those that are current Ibotta and/or Habu customers and unlocks brand new opportunities for those that aren’t, allowing all to take full advantage of the value and innovation that Habu and Ibotta can deliver together.

“As regulatory shifts impact the acquisition of consumer data, it is critical for CPG companies to access high-quality, consumer-consented transaction signals to complement their own first part data asset to continue operating in this new world,” said Matt Kilmartin, Co-Founder and CEO of Habu. “Our partnership with Ibotta provides innovative analytics and measurement solutions that will enable brands to thrive in a cookieless future. Habu is proud to deliver a best-in-class end-to-end solution as we continue to solidify our position as an innovator and leader in data clean room software.”

Leading CPG companies leverage Habu to safely and securely collaborate around data for advanced measurement, attribution, analytics, and insights.

“The combination of Habu’s privacy-safe platform and Ibotta’s fully compliant, non-cookie based purchase data allows CPG brands to future-proof their consumer marketing efforts with confidence,” said Thomas Benedict; SVP Data & Media at Ibotta. “Partners that proactively address regulatory and identity challenges allow CPG brands to focus on what’s most important--driving sales and customer loyalty with increased efficiency."

For more about Habu’s leading data clean room software, visit www.habu.com.

About Habu

Habu is a global leader in data clean room software, enabling companies to benefit from the value of data without the risk. Habu connects data internally and externally with other departments, partners, customers, and providers in privacy safe and compliant ways for better collaboration, decision making and results. The company is headquartered in San Francisco CA and Boston, MA. For more information on Habu Data Collaboration solutions visit www.habu.com.

About Ibotta

Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta ("I bought a...") is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform that has delivered $1 billion in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps or via websites. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 40 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping platforms in the United States, and offers cash back on purchases at more than 2,700 leading brands and retail partners. Ibotta was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the fourth year in a row after debuting on the list in 2018, and the company has also been named as a Top Workplace by The Denver Post four consecutive times.