Tonal Announces LeBron James as an Investor and Brand Partner

Tonal, the smartest home gym, today announced LeBron James as an investor and brand partner with the launch of its newest campaign featuring the champion athlete and global icon. Tonal believes that strength is the foundation of greatness, and the campaign shows James bringing that concept to life as he maintains his place as one of the all-time greatest athletes in the world. For James, known for his performance and peak physical condition, strength training has allowed him to reach his own greatness and sustain a successful career.

​​“Every person striving for greatness must prioritize efficiency. Whether you are an athlete, CEO, artist or anyone who is trying to be great, it’s important to maximize your time and get the most out of every minute. So for me, Tonal and the technology it uses to maximize efficiency while still doing a complete workout is a perfect fit,” said James.

“To have LeBron James - one of the greatest athletes in the world - invest in Tonal is a pinnacle moment for us,” said Aly Orady, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Tonal. "The technology, guidance, and personalization of the Tonal experience has helped set us apart with those looking to take their fitness to the next level, and it’s incredibly validating to have LeBron recognize the versatility that Tonal brings to his performance training.”

“LeBron defines strength - in all of its forms,” said Christopher Stadler, Chief Marketing Officer of Tonal. “And just like the rest of us, he has to work hard to keep his edge. Tonal delivers better results, a more engaging workout, and the most innovative experience in connected fitness. From the beginning of our partnership and throughout the development of this campaign, it was clear that LeBron shares our vision for a world where everybody can be their strongest.”

World-class professional athletes have always been core to Tonal’s DNA. Trusted by hundreds of athletes across 40+ leagues and teams, Tonal helps elite athletes take their strength training to the next level. James joins a growing list of over 30 athlete investors and brand ambassadors that includes Serena Williams, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Drew Brees, Maria Sharapova, Michelle Wie, Paul George, Sue Bird, Larry Fitzgerald, and Bobby Wagner.

Tonal is transforming the fitness industry with intelligent features including adaptive digital weight that learns from the user for a more personalized, full-body workout. Through a dedicated and growing user base with some of the highest engagement rates in the industry, Tonal is the clear leader in the connected strength category with more than 90% market share.

About Tonal

Tonal is the most intelligent home gym and the first truly personalized approach to strength training. Tonal enables people to lead healthier lives by providing them with the equipment, technology, and guidance to effectively reach their fitness goals. By using a proprietary digital weight system instead of metal weights, Tonal can generate 200 pounds of resistance and replicate every machine in the weight room with a fraction of the equipment. Smarter than dumbbells and better than bodyweight, Tonal leverages A.I. to dynamically adjust the weights for each exercise in real-time for your most effective workout. Led by Aly Orady, a supercomputer engineer, the company makes strength training accessible to all. Tonal is backed by leading growth and venture capital investors including Dragoneer, L Catterton, Cobalt Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Mayfield, Shasta Ventures, Delta-v, Mousse Partners, Kindred Ventures, THVC, and Bolt, as well as leading investors in health and fitness, including a growing roster of professional athletes. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

