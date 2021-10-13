EfficientIP North America and TD SYNNEX Announce Strategic Distribution Agreement

WEST CHESTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EfficientIP, a leading provider of network security and automation solutions specializing in DNS-DHCP-IP Address Management (DDI), today announced a new strategic North American distribution agreement with TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX). Under the agreement, TD SYNNEX adds EfficientIP DDI and DNS Security solutions to its technology portfolio.

Companies rely on EfficientIP to help control the risks and reduce the complexity of challenges they face with modern key IT initiatives such as cloud applications, virtualization, mobility, digital transformation, and SDN. The solutions are immediately available to partners in the U.S. and Canada through TD SYNNEX.

With this exciting new agreement, EfficientIP provides next-level network automation and security solutions to TD SYNNEX’ partner community of traditional value-added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs), and system integrators.

“Businesses are seeking innovative, efficient solutions to network automation and security as they grapple with a soaring escalation of cyber-attacks,” said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Security and Networking, TD SYNNEX. “The addition of EfficientIP to our portfolio further expands the array of TD SYNNEX network automation and security solutions.”

Since 2004, EfficientIP has continued to expand its reach internationally, providing solutions, professional services and support with the help of select business partners. The company will continue to deliver successful projects and ensure operational efficiency. Leveraging TD SYNNEX’ distribution expertise, EfficientIP will strengthen its position as a key player in the DDI market.

“Our new partnership with TD SYNNEX comes at a time when enterprises across all verticals are adapting to the new normal of remote work and have increasing needs for network visibility, reliability and security. Our alignment with TD SYNNEX allows its community of resellers access to our leading solutions, ensuring growth for all parties and customers,” said Leonard Dahan, VP Worldwide Channel at EfficientIP.

Centered around the global EfficientIP Channel Program, EfficientIP’s channel strategy helps partners meet the increasing demand for network automation and security, which allows enterprise and public sector organizations to modernize their network infrastructure. The EfficientIP SOLIDserver™ DDI solution is trusted by more than 1,000 customers in industries around the world and has been continuously innovated over the past 15 years. Some North American customers include Netflix, Pfizer, Carefirst, Silicon Valley Bank, McGill University and General Motors.

For more information, email efficientip@synnex.com.

About EfficientIP

As one of the world’s fastest growing DDI vendors, EfficientIP helps organizations drive business efficiency through agile, secure and reliable network infrastructures. Our unified management framework for DNS-DHCP-IPAM (DDI) and network configurations ensures end-to-end visibility, consistency control and advanced automation. Additionally, our unique 360° DNS security solution protects data confidentiality and application access from anywhere at any time. Companies rely on us to help control the risks and reduce the complexity of challenges they face with modern key IT initiatives such as cloud applications, virtualization, and mobility. Institutions across a variety of industries and government sectors worldwide rely on our offerings to assure business continuity, reduce operating costs and increase the management efficiency of their network and security teams.

© 2021 EfficientIP, SAS. EfficientIP and SOLIDserver logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of EfficientIP SAS. All other names and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

© 2021 SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.