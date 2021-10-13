UiPath Announces Partnership with Snowflake to Power Robotic Process Automation Analytics in the Cloud

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced a partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, that integrates UiPath Insights with Snowflake’s platform. UiPath Insights is a Robotic Process Automation (RPA) analytics solution that measures, reports, and aligns enterprise automation operations with strategic business outcomes. This combined offering of UiPath with Snowflake’s compute, elastic scaling, and enterprise-grade secure data sharing capabilities provides customers with faster data processing, while enabling them to perform long-term historical analysis to scale their automation journeys.

Along with the spotlight on enterprise automation as a strategic priority comes increased expectations about quantitatively measuring and validating its business impact. UiPath Insights allows business process owners to define, track, measure, and share process key performance indicators (KPIs) that measure the value and impact of a company’s overall automation strategy. Users can easily share dashboards across the company, track the KPIs that matter, and get email push notifications of critical events creating program-wide transparency.

“Our partnership with UiPath can help make scalable, secure RPA analytics on Snowflake more accessible to citizen analysts across an organization, to help drive business outcomes,” said Colleen Kapase, SVP of WorldWide Partnerships at Snowflake. “As demand for analytics and RPA on Snowflake increases, partnerships with organizations, such as UiPath, help us serve customers globally and support our mission of mobilizing the world’s data.”

UiPath and Snowflake can help organizations looking to move to the cloud. Snowflake's comprehensive approach provides customers with the security, since becoming a focal point of today’s data storage conversion and concern. UiPath and Snowflake assure customers in industries such as healthcare, financial services, and insurance that they have what they need to store and analyze their data securely in the cloud.

“End-to-end automation can only be fulfilled with a robust analytics platform that can handle today’s explosion of complex data,” said Dhruv Asher, SVP of Business Development and Product Alliances at UiPath. “With this new partnership, UiPath and Snowflake will serve the growing market demand to enable our joint customers to accelerate analytics and automation at scale and succeed in their digital transformation initiatives.”

As part of today's announcement, UiPath is now recognized as a Powered By Snowflake Partner within the Snowflake Partner Program.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.