Original Penguin by Munsingwear® Announces Multiyear Partnership with Aste Group

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Original Penguin by Munsingwear®, the American apparel brand, division of Perry Ellis International, announces a partnership agreement with Aste Group to relaunch the brand in the Brazilian market, set to launch with the Spring 2022 season.

Original Penguin will grant the rights to Aste Group who will handle the brand’s distribution and licensing in Brazil, focusing on lifestyle products as well as performance categories including golf, tennis, and pickleball. The opportunity is part of a strategic plan developed for Latin America including a robust expansion of Original Penguin brick & mortar stores, wholesale accounts and ecommerce.

“We are excited to expand our global distribution in the largest South American country with such a prominent retail partner, Aste Group. This initiative represents the evolution of an authentic American lifestyle heritage brand appealing to a new diverse consumer,” said Oscar Feldenkreis, President and CEO of Perry Ellis International.

“We are delighted to take this new journey with Original Penguin and Perry Ellis International. We honestly believe in the power of true connections and identification, and this partnership just reinforces our common values and strong belief in the potential of the Brazilian lifestyle market,” stated Felipe Ernani, Aste Group Vice-President.

Aste currently manages and works with other major brands in Brazil including Kipling, New Balance, Diesel, Coach, UGG, Caterpillar, Jansport and Allbags among others.

About An Original Penguin® by Munsingwear®

In 1955, Minneapolis-based Munsingwear – an underwear and military supply company – ironically became the touchstone of suburban sport with the introduction of the first iconic golf shirt to America – an ORIGINAL PENGUIN®. Known for its unique, humorous and detail-oriented clothing, Original Penguin offers a full range of men’s and children’s clothing, accessories and fragrances. Original Penguin also has two dedicated e-commerce websites: www.originalpenguin.com and www.originalpenguin.co.uk.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men's and women's apparel, accessories and fragrances. The company's collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress pants, casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear, dresses and men's and women's swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®, Laundry by Shelli Segal®, Rafaella®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist® and Farah®. The company, through one or more of its subsidiaries, enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties including: Nike® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR®, and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel. Additional information on the company is available at http://www.pery.com.

About Aste Group

With over 50 years of history, Aste Group holds the management and distribution of some of the most desired international brands in the segment of accessories, clothing and footwear in Brazil. We have been developing our activities through retail, wholesale and e-commerce, attending to the demand and updates of the Brazilian lifestyle market. Proud distributor of Caterpillar, Coach, Diesel, JanSport, Kipling, New Balance, Targus, and UGG brands, we are present in the main cities of the country. Business portfolio also includes Allbags, a multibrand retail flag created in 2007 by Augusto Ernani, the Group's founder, to leverage the reach of its back-to-school and travel segments. You can learn more about Aste and our distributed brands at www.grupoaste.com.br.