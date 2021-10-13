Attentive Named BigCommerce Preferred Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attentive, a leading text message marketing platform, today announced it has been named BigCommerce’s Preferred SMS-first Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers access to Attentive’s text messaging platform. Additionally, BigCommerce customers can now seamlessly deploy the Attentive tag through the BigCommerce extension. Attentive’s app is available through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.

Attentive’s custom built integration will allow BigCommerce merchants to seamlessly deploy the Attentive tag into their extension, removing the requirement for them to build a custom implementation. Merchants can easily design and send targeted mobile messages and optimized campaigns with A/B testing and time zone targeting, measure metrics to see what’s working and automatically send customers in-the-moment messages that are triggered by their shopping and purchase behavior.

“ We are thrilled to bring this integration to BigCommerce merchants and provide them the ability to send personalized text messages to their customers at scale, without the need for extra technology resources,” said Allison Kelly, VP of partnerships at Attentive. “ Being an SMS-first platform allows us to build a product that can be used by merchants of all sizes, and we look forward to working with more BigCommerce companies.”

“ Our partnership with Attentive further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer at BigCommerce. “ Attentive shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers.”

BigCommerce Preferred Technology Partners are selected for offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service. For more information, visit: https://info.attentivemobile.com/bigcommerce/

About Attentive

Attentive is the most comprehensive text message marketing solution, driving 20.5% of total online revenue for businesses by creating thoughtful SMS experiences. Using real-time behavioral data, Attentive automatically sends engaging text messages to each subscriber at every step of the customer lifecycle. Over 4,000 leading businesses like CB2, Michaels, Pura Vida, Rebecca Minkoff, Steve Madden, and more rely on Attentive and see strong performance, like 30%+ click-through rates and 25x+ ROI.

To learn more about Attentive or to request a demo, visit www.attentivemobile.com

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a flexible Open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com

