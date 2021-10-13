Origin Materials Announces Partnership with Drive+ Sustainability Platform

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” or “Origin Materials”) (NASDAQ: ORGN, ORGNW), the world’s leading carbon negative materials company, announced today that it has joined the Drive+ platform. The Drive+ platform was launched by Drive Sustainability, a partnership of 11 global automotive manufacturers that strives to enhance sustainability throughout the automotive industry. Through the Drive+ platform, Origin will have the opportunity to collaborate more closely with a network of automotive manufacturers, engage directly with other automotive suppliers, and deepen relationships across the industry.

The new partnership with Drive+, which is facilitated by CSR Europe (The European Business Network for Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility), will allow Origin Materials to collaborate with Drive Sustainability Partners on raw materials standards, carbon neutrality and other key sustainability topics in the automotive supply chain. The network of 11 auto manufacturers consists of BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford, Honda, Jaguar Land Rover, Scania CV AB, Stellantis, Toyota Motor Europe, Volkswagen Group, Volvo Cars and Volvo Group.

“We are thrilled to join the Drive+ platform and to partner on our shared goal of transitioning the automotive supply chain to sustainable materials and practices,” said Origin Materials co-CEO Rich Riley. “The automotive industry is in the midst of a massive transformation to net zero. By working together with Drive+ and their sustainability partners, Origin Materials is poised to help turn those ambitions into reality. This collaboration is a significant step forward in our mission to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. We expect our carbon negative chemicals and materials platform to be deployed across a diverse array of mobility applications including fabrics, plasticizers, seat foams, engineered polymers, tires, and hoses just to name a few.”

“We are excited to welcome Origin Materials to the Drive+ Collaborative Platform,” said Michel Hublet, Senior Director of CSR Europe. “The Drive+ mission is to reinforce the sustainability of the automotive industry, and Origin Materials will be a great contributor as we work to foster collaboration between the automotive suppliers and car manufacturers of the Drive Sustainability Partnership.”

The collaboration deepens Origin’s engagement with the auto sector, building on the company’s partnerships with Ford, Solvay, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical and AECI to develop and industrialize new materials to drive decarbonization in the automotive industry.

About Origin Materials

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin’s mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. Over the past 10 years, Origin has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass such as sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. Origin’s patented technology platform can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with an ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin’s technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues. Origin’s patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors.

About the Drive+ Platform

Drive+ is the platform where automotive Tier-1 suppliers and supplier associations can engage in a systematic dialogue with OEM partners of Drive Sustainability about common sustainability challenges and find joint solutions. Ultimately, Drive+ helps suppliers to meet Drive Sustainability expectations and cascade principles of sustainable business conduct into supply chains.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

