Wyandotte Municipal Services Selects Vecima 10G EPON Solution for Fiber-to-the-Home

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) announced today that Wyandotte Municipal Services, based in Wyandotte, Michigan, and proudly providing internet, phone, and video services to the local community for over 40 years, has chosen Vecima Networks’ 10G EPON solution as the cornerstone of their new Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) offering over a number of other competitive FTTH proposals.

Wyandotte selected Vecima’s Entra™ 10G EPON solution to provide gigabit speeds and more advanced services to their subscribers, while also addressing the challenges of future-proofing their network by leveraging EPON’s proven 10G symmetrical performance. The Entra 10G EPON solution enables Wyandotte to light up fiber quickly in existing markets, upgrade residential and business internet speeds, and introduce new services. Leveraging unique DPoE (DOCSIS Provisioning of EPON) features improve time-to-market, reduce operational disruptions, and provide best-in-class interoperable products enabling customers to avoid single vendor PON OLT and ONU solutions.

“Through the distribution of world-leading broadband service, Wyandotte has thrived and achieved impressive economic growth,” said Paul LaManes, General Manager, City of Wyandotte. “Our investment in 10G EPON highlights Wyandotte Municipal Services’ commitment to improving the quality of life in our community. Vecima’s Fiber-to-the-Home technology will ensure Wyandotte remains on the cutting edge of social progress for decades to come.”

“We’re proud to partner with progressive customers like Wyandotte Municipal Services,” noted Vijay Raman, Vice President of Product Management at Vecima. “Wyandotte is a forward-looking community that required a flexible, easy to operate, and interoperable solution to not only serve the requirements of today, but deliver on the broadband symmetrical gigabit capacity needs of the future. Our Entra 10G EPON platform, with industry-leading interoperability, ensures not just ultra-high internet access speeds, but also crucial flexibility and service agility to migrate their HFC subscribers to Fiber quickly.”

Vecima’s Entra product portfolio is deployed by operators around the world. With full support for all next-generation access technologies, high value-legacy services, and proven industry-leading interoperability, the networks of tomorrow are deployable today without compromise. Further information about the Entra solution is available at https://vecima.com/solutions/distributed-access/.

About Wyandotte Municipal Services

Wyandotte Municipal Services is a not-for-profit service provider located in Wyandotte, Michigan. The services that WMS provides are electric, cable telecommunications, and water supply and treatment to the City of Wyandotte. WMS was created by local residents more than 100 years ago. The City of Wyandotte, Michigan is the only community to own and operate its own power plant, water treatment plant, and cable TV headend.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc. is a global leader focused on developing integrated hardware and scalable software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. We enable the world’s leading innovators to advance, connect, entertain, and analyze. We build technologies that transform content delivery and storage, enable high‑capacity broadband network access, and streamline data analytics. For more information, please visit our website at www.vecima.com.