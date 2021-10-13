E-Quality and Tula Form Strategic Cooperation Agreement

WUXI, JIANGSU, China & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chinese vehicle equipment manufacturer E-Quality Tec, Inc. and American propulsion efficiency software company Tula Technology, Inc. have signed a strategic agreement to collaborate initially on three main objectives:

Rapidly deploy fully integrated technology, enabling medium and heavy-duty diesel vehicle manufacturers in China to aggressively target simultaneous reductions in both CO 2 and NO X for CN Stage VI, China’s emission standard for heavy-duty vehicles

and NO for CN Stage VI, China’s emission standard for heavy-duty vehicles Embed Tula’s diesel Dynamic Skip Fire ® (DSF) controls software and diagnostics within E-Quality’s production series EQ16 controller

(DSF) controls software and diagnostics within E-Quality’s production series EQ16 controller Provide customers with a new emissions reduction technology option that also will improve the competitive positions of both companies in the Chinese diesel vehicle market

“E-Quality and Tula are focused on the goals of 2030 CO 2 peak emissions and 2060 CO 2 neutral emissions for China vehicles,” said Tom Li, CEO of E-Quality. “Our relationship is based on resource sharing and a win-win proposition to maximize the technical advantages of both our companies. After considerable due diligence, we determined that Tula's technology delivers the superior benefits in fuel savings and emissions reductions necessary to comply with CN VI as well as future, more stringent standards. We believe cooperation between E-Quality and Tula will have the effect of ‘1 + 1 > 2’ while allowing us to provide better options and service to our customers as China's transportation industry continues to transform.”

“We are very pleased to be partnering with E-Quality and believe our two technologies together will enable a meaningful reduction in NO X and CO 2 emissions while improving fuel efficiency in commercial vehicles,” said R. Scott Bailey, President and CEO of Tula. “This cooperation agreement creates a path forward for all companies in China’s diesel vehicle market to meet increasingly stringent emissions standards. Tula is proud to play a role in such an important endeavor for China’s future and for our planet’s future.”

About E-Quality Tec, Inc.

E-Quality is a leading domestic commercial vehicle powertrain electronic controllers and solutions provider. Founded in August 2017 by Tom Li, an innovative entrepreneur from Jiangsu Province, E-Quality has a core competitive advantage owing to deep experience in production, short development cycles, fast response times, and comprehensive maintenance services. E-Quality has been keeping a stable cooperation with well-known domestic commercial vehicle and parts manufacturers such as Yuchai Machinery Group, Yunnei Group, Dongfeng Trucks, SANY, QuanChai Group, Caterpillar, BorgWarner, etc.

E-Quality has a strong foothold in the diesel engine ECU market and is actively expanding to a full range of powertrain products. E-Quality is committed to providing commercial vehicle electronic controllers, including drive-by-wire autonomous driving solutions and outsourcing services. The mission of the company is to create value for the clients with an outstanding engineering team.

About Tula Technology, Inc.

Silicon Valley-based Tula Technology provides innovative award-winning software controls to optimize propulsion efficiency and emissions across the mobility spectrum, including gasoline-powered, diesel, alternative fuel, hybrid, and electric vehicles. Tula’s culture of innovation has resulted in breakthrough technology and a robust global patent portfolio of more than 378 patents issued and pending. Tula Technology is a privately held company backed by Sequoia Capital, Sigma Partners, Khosla Ventures, GM Ventures, BorgWarner and Franklin Templeton. More information is available at www.tulatech.com.