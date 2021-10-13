Theta Lake Expands RingCentral Partnership Including Global Service Provider Support and Cross Industry Vertical Security and Compliance Features

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Theta Lake, a RingCentral Premier ISV Partner and winners of RingCentral’s 2020 ISV Developer of the year for its collaboration security and compliance solutions, today announced the deepening of its partnership with RingCentral, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions. The growth of global customer adoption for the integrated Theta Lake and RingCentral capabilities across multiple industry verticals drove additional integrations to support RingCentral’s partnerships with Global Service Providers (GSPs), including AT&T, Avaya Cloud Office, BT, and Telus as well as new security and compliance features.

Theta Lake and RingCentral now have joint customers in multiple countries across industry verticals, including Education, Government, Healthcare, and, of course, the Financial Services industry. The demand has never been stronger for hybrid work solutions and this partnership addresses the needs and requirements for safe, secure, and compliant collaboration, across the RingCentral suite, including RingCentral Video, voice, RC Messenger, SMS, faxes, and GSPs. The tightly integrated solution provides compliant archiving across all media types, integrations with third-party archives, detection of workplace conduct risks, compliance conduct risks, and sensitive data exposure risks. In addition, Theta Lake’s geographic expansion of SOC 2, Type II certified data centers across the US, Canada, UK, EU, and Australia ensures that firms can meet their data residency and privacy requirements.

“Theta Lake helps us meet the FCA’s clear recording and supervision requirements for voice and video calls using RingCentral,” said Daniel Bridges, former CTO of Attivo Group. “Theta Lake gives us a depth of security and compliance collaboration coverage that served us pre-pandemic, during remote work scenarios in the pandemic, and in the future as the work-from-anywhere environment evolves.”

Theta Lake’s Security and Compliance Suite enables RingCentral users to fully deploy all features and functionality of RC Office while ensuring that conduct oversight and compliance requirements are met. In fact, according to independent customer reviews, Theta Lake is used to “improve compliance and risk management” when leveraging solutions like RC Office, and enables organizations to “drive innovation, reduce time to market, and improve business outcomes.” – Gartner Peer Insights

Theta Lake’s RingCentral integration modules include:

Theta Lake for RingCentral Video – Automated risk prioritization and detection; time-saving workflow and reports. Special offer for RingCentral customers: Free SOC2 Type 2, 17a-4 Compliant Archive.

– Automated risk prioritization and detection; time-saving workflow and reports. Special offer for RingCentral customers: Free SOC2 Type 2, 17a-4 Compliant Archive. Theta Lake for RingCentral App – Archiving; Archive Connector; Supervision for RingCentral messaging, SMS, faxes, voice, and video.

“Reliability, security, and scalability are the core components of RingCentral’s cloud communications platform,” said David Lee, vice president, product management at RingCentral. “The deepening integration with Theta Lake provides RingCentral customers with an extended security, and supervisory capabilities to improve oversight and reduce the total cost of compliance.”

“It has been amazing to see the expansion of our partnership and ability to execute on our shared vision to provide safe, secure, and compliant collaboration. RingCentral’s success in the market with its MVP platform has driven an increased demand for compliance and security controls purpose-built to support all of the ways you can communicate across RingCentral Office and Global Service Providers,” according to Anthony Cresci, SVP of Finance, Business Development, and Operations, Theta Lake. “RingCentral has been an amazing partner and we are excited to continue to deliver industry-leading compliance solutions for customers.”

Theta Lake is proud to sponsor RingCentral Connect on October 13 – 14, 2021. Visit our virtual booth or book a meeting to discuss how you too can enjoy the benefits of easier, simpler, and streamlined security and compliance that existing RingCentral users already enjoy.

ABOUT THETA LAKE

Theta Lake’s multi-award winning product suite provides patented compliance and security for modern collaboration platforms, utilizing over 40 frictionless partner integrations that include RingCentral, Webex by Cisco, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Zoom, and more. Theta Lake can capture, compliantly archive, and act as an archive connector for existing archives of record for video, voice, and chat collaboration systems. In addition to comprehensive capture and archiving, Theta Lake uses patented AI to detect and surface regulatory, privacy, and security risks in an AI assisted review workflow across what is shared, shown, spoken, and typed. Theta Lake enables organizations to safely, compliantly, and cost-effectively expand their use of communication platforms. Visit us at ThetaLake.com; LinkedIn; or Twitter at @thetalake.