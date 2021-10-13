South Valley Internet Expands ADTRAN Partnership to “Gigafy” its Communities

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation multigigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced that South Valley Internet (SVI) has selected both the ADTRAN 10G fiber access and 60GHz mesh mmWave solutions to deliver high-value services and “Gigafy” the communities of Morgan Hill, Gilroy, San Martin and Hollister in the South Valley region of California. Residents in this area largely work in the high-tech hub of Silicon Valley, home to the world’s largest technology companies and innovative startups. ADTRAN’s solutions enable SVI to remain a competitive communications provider and meet these demanding subscribers’ expectations for reliable, high-speed broadband service.

The terrain around the South Valley region is at times hilly and narrow, presenting several topographical challenges to internet service providers looking to implement fixed wireless solutions. SVI turned to its long-standing technology partner ADTRAN and its 60GHz mesh mmWave solution to complement its existing fiber to the home (FTTH) network and expand service coverage. The ADTRAN MetNet 60G solution is built on the industry’s first flexible self-organizing and optimizing network (SON) technology, enabling SVI to rapidly roll-out Gigabit connectivity to its customers in areas where the business case for fiber is challenging.

The innovative service provider had already deployed the ADTRAN Total Access 5000 10G fiber access platform to deliver symmetrical Gigabit services to anchor customers. SVI is now leveraging ADTRAN’s Gigabit-ready 60GHz mesh mmWave solution to build on the successful partnership it developed with ADTRAN over the past year. The new offering furthers the local ISP’s mission to “Gigafy” the region by delivering reliable internet speeds.

“For families across the South Valley, connectivity needs have changed significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, both for work and for education,” said Elise Brentnall, President & COO of South Valley Internet. “Since installation, the ADTRAN MetNet 60G solution has been running flawlessly. Recently, when service went down across our region, the fixed wireless service delivered by ADTRAN stayed up. While other customers are experiencing the frustration of a city-wide internet outage, SVI customers were unaffected. It is a real boost for us and our mission to provide customers with best internet and phone service possible.”

“South Valley Internet is building a network that will serve the evolving needs of its customers and we are thrilled to have been able to meet and exceed their product and partnership expectations,” said Craig Stein, Senior Vice President of Sales at ADTRAN. “The powerful combination of our fiber access, fiber extension and cloud-managed Wi-Fi solutions ensures that every connection, for every customer, is optimized to deliver amazing broadband experiences.”

To learn more about ADTRAN’s fiber access platform and fiber extension portfolio, please visit www.adtran.com/fiber-access and www.adtran.com/fiber-extension.

About South Valley Internet

Based in San Martin, California, South Valley Internet (SVI) has been delivering high-quality internet and phone services across the South Valley area for more than 20 years. Co-founded by CEO Robert Brentnall in 1994, SVI offers the most comprehensive and reliable set of services in the area and is the only ISP that provides services over copper, wireless and fiber. The company is currently working towards a mission to ‘Gigafy’ the South Valley region by delivering reliable internet speeds equal to or faster than 100 megabits per second.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. ADTRAN solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.

General Business