ENDRA Life Sciences Further Strengthens TAEUS® System Intellectual Property Protection with Issuance of 21st U.S. Patent

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), has recently been issued U.S. Patent 11147067 (the ‘067 patent) titled, “Method And System For Monitoring Tissue Temperature” from the United States Patent & Trademark Office.

The ‘067 patent relates to a novel method and system for monitoring tissue temperature during surgical procedures using ENDRA’s TAEUS® system. ENDRA expects that TAEUS® will be effective for both thermotherapy and cryotherapy procedures. The recently issued patent complements U.S. Patent 10631734, also titled, “Method And System For Monitoring Tissue Temperature,” which was issued on April 28, 2020. Each of these patents utilize different methods to achieve similar results.

“The issuance of this new patent represents the continued advancement of the development of our optimized ultrasound and thermoacoustic imaging systems for a wide variety of applications where no practical tools currently exist, including for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)," explained ENDRA's Chief Executive Officer Francois Michelon. "Our IP portfolio continues to grow and currently stands at 87 assets, which we define as patents issued, filed or in preparation. As we advance TAEUS® commercial launch plans for Europe and await U.S. regulatory response, it is essential to protect our intellectual property in priority global markets.”

TAEUS® is currently cleared for sale in countries that recognize the CE mark, including those in the European Union, and a 510(k) application has been submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with 400,000 cart-based ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic liver conditions that affect over one billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

