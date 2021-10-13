Digital Commerce Bank Announces Partnership With My First Bicycle Foundation

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Commerce Bank (“DCBank” or the “Bank”) today announced that it has partnered with My First Bicycle Foundation (“My First Bike” or the “Foundation”) in a charitable corporate giving initiative over the next five years. Through the partnership, My First Bicycle Foundation will be the official charity of the Bank, with the Bank donating exclusively to the Foundation’s bicycle program in Canada.

“We are excited to partner with My First Bicycle Foundation, which allows us to unify our charitable giving and make a meaningful impact”, said Jeffrey Smith, the Bank’s President & CEO. “As part of the partnership, the Bank’s contributions will provide for a bicycle, helmet and lock to qualifying individuals in Canada, improving participation and inclusivity in cycling.”

My First Bicycle Foundation

My First Bicycle Foundation is a registered Canadian charity with a mission to help financially disadvantaged applicants to own a bicycle, by donating a package consisting of a bicycle, helmet, and lock. They are dedicated to improving participation and inclusivity in cycling for Canadian youth. Through fundraising initiatives and community partnerships, the foundation strives to make an impact in the lives of children and communities across Canada.

My First Bicycle is dedicated to building a generation of kids that can access new challenges, adventures, and build confidence with their new bicycle. Do you remember your first bike?

For more information about the charity, their mission, or how you can get involved, please visit their website at: www.myfirstbicycle.com.

Digital Commerce Bank

The Digital Commerce Bank is a privately held Schedule 1 Canadian chartered bank. The Bank’s mission is to provide innovative payment and banking solutions to its clients. The Bank’s proprietary solutions offer clients efficiency, flexibility, and convenience when it comes to their banking and payments needs. The Bank is regulated by OSFI, is a member of Payments Canada, and is a principle member of Interac, Visa and MasterCard.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “will”, “aims” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Bank. Although the Bank believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements because the Bank can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated. The statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Bank undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.