Integrated Payor Solutions Signs Contract with Hawaii Mainland Administrators, LLC to Provide Emerging Advanced EOB Solution

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integrated Payor Solutions, a full-stack tech solution for medical claim processing, announced a new relationship with Arizona-based, third-party administrator Hawaii Mainland Administrators. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with leading TPA Hawaii Mainland Administrators,” said Shawn Evans, CEO of Integrated Payor Solutions. “With the No Surprises Act looming, Hawaii Mainland Administrators needed an immediate solution for the transparency act and we’re proud to deliver that with Transparency+.”

Transparency+ is a bolt-on software solution offered by Integrated Payor Solutions that is built on Salesforce, a powerful platform with the flexibility to integrate and grow with any existing technology stack. This solution focuses on compliance with the No Surprises Act and gives organizations like Hawaii Mainland Administrators the ability to provide claims processing, along with advanced EOBs that will be compliant with the Act. “It’s rapidly becoming clear how important it is to have a transparency solution in place with the introduction of the No Surprises Act,” says Evans. “Health plans need to be prepared to be compliant as soon as possible, and we can have our solution up and running in an average of 60 days.”

In December 2020, the No Surprise Act was signed into law, requiring TPAs, health plans and self-insured employers to maintain up to date, in-network provider directories and disclose detailed pricing and cost-sharing information to consumers and other stakeholders. “These new requirements create a serious problem for health plans – one that IPS is equipped to solve with a stand-alone claims processing system and cost estimator,” said Evans. “Our efficient implementation process brings health plans up to speed with transparency requirements, which is imperative as we approach 2022.’

To learn more about Transparency+, visit www.IntegratedPayorSolutions.com or contact Bror Johnson today at bdjohnson@integratedpayorsolutions.com.

About Integrated Payor Solutions

Integrated Payor Solutions is the transformational cloud-based solution that powers your payor or network business. Because today, workflows can be paper-based and prone to errors, managed by antiquated software that takes forever to implement, or limited by costly in-house IT solutions. Learn more by visiting https://www.integratedpayorsolutions.com/.

About Hawaii Mainland Administrators

Hawaii Mainland Administrators delivers a full suite of integrated services for employer groups such as Taft-Hartley Trust Funds, Native American health plans, and a variety of other programs with a wide range of flexible self-funded options that meet the needs of any size business. For nearly 40 years, our goal remains at providing a road map towards controlling future health care costs, meeting our client’s plan objectives, and improving the performance of their self-funded health plans. Learn more at https://hmatpa.com/.