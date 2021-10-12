My First Bicycle Foundation Secures Three Long Term Corporate Partnerships

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--My First Bicycle Foundation (“My First Bicycle”) has secured three long term corporate partnerships for the next five years totaling in excess of $1,000,000 to fund its bicycle program for financially disadvantaged children in Canada.

Applications will be accepted starting in the spring of 2022 and bikes will be shipped in May and June of 2022. To qualify for this program, applicants must complete the My First Bicycle online application in full. The child’s household must meet the low-income cut off as published by the Canada Revenue Agency. For further details please visit www.myfirstbicycle.ca.

New Partnerships

Cannonball Capital Inc, a Calgary based family office with investments in financial services, real estate and public equities has generously provided a five-year funding commitment through the Cannonball Sport and Education Foundation which is a private foundation dedicated to helping low income youth play sports, music and seek education.

Digital Commerce Bank (“DCBank), headquartered in Calgary, Alberta is a Canadian schedule 1 bank providing innovative banking and payment solutions to its clients across Canada. DCBank has generously agreed to provide a 5-year funding commitment to My First Bicycle, My First Bicycle will be the official charity of DCBank.

For further information on DCBank visit their website at www.dcbank.ca.

Atlantis Financial Corp.

Atlantis Financial Corp. (“Atlantis”) is a private business in Calgary focused on investments in the financial services sector. Atlantis has generously agreed to provide a five year funding commitment to My First Bicycle.

How You Can Help

My First Bicycle Foundation is actively seeking corporate partners and individuals to help with the bicycle program for financially disadvantaged children in Canada.

Please visit the Foundation’s at www.myfirstbicycle.ca to donate or contact info@myfirstbicycle.ca for further information.

My First Bicycle Foundation

My First Bicycle Foundation is a registered Canadian charity with a mission to help financially disadvantaged kids own a bicycle. They are dedicated to improving participation and inclusivity in cycling for Canadian youth. Through fundraising initiatives and community partnerships, the foundation strives to make an impact in the lives of children and communities across Canada.

My First Bicycle is dedicated to building a generation of kids that can access new challenges, adventures, and build confidence with their new bicycle. Do you remember your first bike?

For more information about the charity, their mission, or how you can get involved, please visit their website at: www.myfirstbicycle.ca.