SkyWater Signs Technology Transfer and License Agreement for Deca’s Gen 2 M-Series Fan-out and Adaptive Patterning Technology

KISSIMMEE, Fla. & TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner and Deca Technologies (Deca), a leading provider of advanced electronic interconnect technology, today announced an agreement for Deca’s second generation M-Series™ fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) technology with Adaptive Patterning® within SkyWater’s advanced packaging facility in Florida. The companies are endeavoring to establish the first high volume FOWLP capability in the U.S. to bring proven solutions for single and multi-die packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration capability for chiplets through 2.5D and 3D implementations.

Deca’s first generation technology changed the game with high volume production for leading mobile applications and is well-known for enabling exceptional board-level reliability, end-customer quality and electrical performance. Deca’s unique Adaptive Patterning with mask-less laser direct imaging delivers high-density design rules and high production yields in a cost-effective miniaturized format.

Deca’s second generation FOWLP technology includes 2 µm RDL features combined with industry-benchmark 20 µm bond pad pitch and targets advanced mobile devices, high-performance computing (HPC), high-end networking, artificial intelligence (AI), and edge computing as well as high density 3D integration technology in medical and defense applications.

Cliff Sandstrom, Deca’s vice president of technology development, stated, “This is an exciting time for the industry as SkyWater invests in Deca’s Gen 2, delivering a cutting-edge packaging technology which is competitive with current industry leaders including advanced silicon interposers. With multiple customers designing into Gen 2, we look forward to working closely with SkyWater to successfully bring these new products to market.”

Dr. Brad Ferguson, SkyWater Florida senior vice president and general manager, added, “Through this collaborative work with Deca, we look forward to reaching another milestone in the realization of our vision for state-of-the-art domestic advanced packaging foundry services. We’re proud to lead the onshoring of this key technology and expect it to serve customer demand in numerous markets. Deca’s powerful integration platform nicely complements our Technology as a ServiceSM model for customers driving leading-edge device architectures that require advanced electronic interconnect solutions.”

About Deca

Deca was born of a passion to transform the way the world builds advanced electronic devices. In our first decade, Deca’s 10X thinking brought to life exciting breakthroughs for leading mobile semiconductor companies in the first generation of M-Series™ fan-out and Adaptive Patterning®. As the industry moves to chiplets and heterogeneous integration, Deca’s Gen 2 technologies provide licensees with a powerful platform for future products. Deca’s vision is to empower customer innovation with advanced electronic interconnect technologies. For more information, please visit: www.thinkdeca.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier. SkyWater’s Technology as a ServiceSM model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and advanced packaging solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, read-out ICs, rad-hard, power discretes, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

SkyWater Technology Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, rather than past events and outcomes, and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Key factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to be different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the prospectus the Company filed with the SEC on April 22, 2021, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 4, 2021 and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

SKYT-CORP