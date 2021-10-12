NSITEXE and Quadric Start Joint Development High Performance Processor IP for Automotive Applications

TOKYO & BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NSITEXE, a Japanese subsidiary of DENSO with strong expertise in automotive and high-performance semiconductor IP for multiple industries and Quadric, an innovator in high-performance edge processing, today announced they are partnering to leverage quadric’s processor IP together with NSITEXE’s processor IPs to develop safety solutions for automotive and other applications, such as autonomous driving, mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) and smart sensors. NSITEXE’s processor IPs based RISC-V ISA are ISO 26262 ASIL D ready, ideal for automotive and other safety critical systems.

Quadric novel data-parallel processor architecture is designed to address the HPC & AI needs in a number of market segments including industrial IoT, imaging, medical, automotive and 5G communications markets. Quadric’s innovative processor IP architecture combines the benefits and programmability of a Turing complete GPGPU with the efficiency of a dataflow based accelerator. Quadric’s software, which is co-optimized with its hardware (processor IP), enables developers to deploy universal AI along with complimentary classical DSP and vision algorithms in a single solution.

“We have evaluated Quadric’s software and hardware capabilities and the flexibility to run many types of algorithms efficiently means Quadric’s processor technology is well suited to the high performance and ever-changing needs of next generation automotive systems,” said Hideki Sugimoto, NSITEXE.

“We welcome NSITEXE as our partner and customer and are very excited to bring Quadric’s processor technology to address myriad compute load requirements throughout automotive smart sensors and autonomous driving, said Veerbhan Kheterpal, Quadric CEO. “We strive to ensure that OEMs have complete freedom to update algorithms and AI models via software updates to continue improving customer experience.”

About NSITEXE

NSITEXE was established in 2017 as a wholly owned subsidiary of DENSO, one of the world’s largest tier one Automotive parts manufacturing companies. The company designs and develops semiconductor IP cores, which are key semiconductor components enabling next generation automotive applications.

About Quadric

Founded in 2016 and based in Burlingame, California, Quadric is building a unified, end-to-end hardware and software architecture optimized for on-device computing at the network edge. Quadric’s full-stack platform is designed to meet the computationally intensive needs of next-generation autonomous products, the industrial IoT, robots and more. By enabling the fastest computation imaginable at lower power, Quadric is ushering in a new world of possibilities for developers. Quadric’s open software ecosystem makes it easier for developers to work with parallel code, reduces duplication and streamlines development edge computing applications. Learn more at quadric.io.