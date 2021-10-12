Textron Aviation Inks Order From Thrive Aviation for Three Additional Cessna Citation Longitude Jets

Las Vegas-based private aviation charter operator Thrive Aviation has placed an order for three additional Cessna Citation Longitude business jets. Pictured: Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president of Sales and Flight Ops, Textron Aviation (left) and Curtis Edenfield, CEO of Thrive Aviation. (Photo: Business Wire)

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--During this year’s National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), Textron Aviation announced Las Vegas-based private aviation charter operator Thrive Aviation placed an order for three additional Cessna Citation Longitude business jets, set to deliver beginning December 2021. This order will boost Thrive’s fleet of Textron Aviation aircraft to 15, comprised of Cessna Citation Longitude, Cessna Citation Sovereign+, Cessna Citation XLS+, Cessna Citation CJ3+ and Cessna Citation M2.

The super-midsize Citation Longitude is the flagship of the Cessna Citation family of business jets and is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

“It’s rewarding to watch Thrive Aviation expand its capabilities within the Citation family; that’s precisely what we strive to offer by creating the broadest product range in the industry,” said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Global Sales and Flight Operations, Textron Aviation. “Our relationship with Thrive continues to grow. As they expand their operations, the Longitude will provide them with the lowest direct operating cost of any super-midsize jet.”

“Our guests love the Longitude – it’s a great mix of luxury and performance that has garnered quite the following,” said Scott Musselwhite, senior vice president of Commercial, Thrive Aviation. “With the addition of three more Longitudes to our fleet, we’re better equipped to serve our growing demand nationwide; an expanding footprint that is a testament to our momentum and our future.”

“The private aviation landscape has changed during the past 18 months – we’re confident the expanded fleet of Citation Longitudes is exactly what our customers want and expect,” said Thrive Aviation CEO Curtis Edenfield. “The future is bright for Thrive Aviation and we’re so grateful for the relationship we have with the Textron Aviation team. They’ve been an integral part of our continued success up to this point.”

About the Cessna Citation Longitude

With a range of 3,500 nautical miles (6,482 kilometers) and full fuel payload of 1,600 pounds (726 kilograms), the Citation Longitude is designed to elevate passenger expectations in the super-midsize class by delivering the quietest cabin, a low cabin altitude (5,950 feet/1,814 meters), more standard features and a comfortable, bespoke interior. With seating for up to 12 passengers, including an optional crew jump seat, the Longitude features a stand-up, 6-foot tall flat-floor cabin. A standard double-club configuration delivers the most legroom in the super-midsize class. Fully berthable seats are designed and manufactured in-house, and a spacious walk-in baggage compartment is accessible throughout the entire flight. State-of-the-art cabin technology enables passengers to manage their environment and entertainment from any mobile device.

The clean-sheet design of the Longitude integrates the latest technology throughout the aircraft, bringing customers the lowest direct operating cost in its class. Powered by FADEC-equipped Honeywell HTF7700L turbofan engines featuring fully integrated autothrottles with envelope protection, the Longitude offers best in class maintenance intervals of 800 hr/18 months. It is supported with Textron Aviation’s maintenance and advanced real-time diagnostic systems (AReS) with LinxUs software.

The spacious cockpit incorporates easier access and an ergonomic design that fully focuses on crew comfort and efficiency. No other super-midsize business jet offers more range, greater payload or higher cruise speed at a lower direct operating cost with the largest global network of service centers.

About Thrive Aviation

Thrive Aviation is a private aviation company dedicated to providing proactive service and elevated flight experiences for its guests across North America. With a recently opened corporate headquarters at Henderson Executive Airport, Thrive Aviation’s main operational footprint in Las Vegas includes a large-scale expansion of over 30,000 square feet which includes a private hangar along with a separate dedicated maintenance facility; all at Harry Reid International Airport. The company has more than doubled their fleet within the past 18 months.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 90 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight.

For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, changes in aircraft delivery schedules or cancellations or deferrals of orders.