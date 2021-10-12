ClearSale and Oracle Partner to Help Merchants Prepare for the Holiday Season

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global fraud protection leader, ClearSale (www.clear.sale), has announced a new webinar in partnership with enterprise software corporation, Oracle. The October 14th live webinar, entitled Ecommerce UX: High-Converting Strategies for Peak Seasons, will help ecommerce merchants prepare for the 2021 holidays and other peak seasons.

Today’s online shoppers are more savvy than ever before, with a projected 230 million online buyers in 2021 in the U.S alone. Therefore, it’s imperative that ecommerce merchants offer the best user experience possible to achieve greater revenue and better customer retention. The holidays can be a make or break time for online sellers, and customers expect fast and friendly websites, near frictionless checkout processes, and superior fraud protection. This webinar will help online merchants understand the key elements for a seamless customer experience and how to achieve the needed changes before the upcoming holiday rush.

“The pandemic made online shoppers out of almost everyone,” said Neil McHugh, Senior Principal Product Manager for CX ISV Partner Strategy at Oracle and webinar co-presenter. “It’s a known fact that consumers will abandon a site that doesn’t load fast or has page errors, but that’s no longer enough. Merchants must offer a superior experience at every level, from navigation and site performance to simplified checkout processes and mobile-friendly access.”

Denise Purtzer, VP of Partnerships & Alliances at ClearSale and the webinar’s other presenter added, “Not only that, but the purchase process must be trustworthy and reliable. Fraud is a problem, but so are false positives, with 40% of consumers saying they will never buy from a site again if their card is declined. Peak seasons are an opportunity to earn new customers and delight existing ones, but a poor customer experience can ruin that.”

Ecommerce UX: High-Converting Strategies for Peak Seasons takes place live October 14, 2021 at 12pm ET / 9am PT. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A after the presentation. Registration is free, visit the webinar page to learn more and register.

About ClearSale

ClearSale (B3: CLSA3) offers the most complete ecommerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. Visit Clear.Sale for more information, follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter @ClearSaleUS, and subscribe to ClearSale’s podcast Gateway to E-Commerce.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.