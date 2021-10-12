Trinity Life Sciences Forms Partnership With Forian

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Life Sciences, a leader in global life sciences solutions, announces a new partnership that enables Trinity EvidenceFirst to unlock streamlined, integrated insights using Forian’s real-world data (RWD) products. Trinity’s experts leverage EvidenceFirst, a suite of real-world evidence (RWE) offerings, to help pharma, biotech, and medtech companies steer through the complexities of RWD analysis. Trinity’s new partnership with Forian will provide life sciences companies with the exact expertise and data they need to answer core and evolving business questions.

By creating health information offerings through clinical evidence in real-world settings, Forian collaborates with partners to provide premier solutions that determine actionable insights from historical data patterns, future trends and likely outcomes for patients. Forian combines large-scale, integrated, real-world, HIPAA-compliant data that include medical and pharmacy claims, EMRs and Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) information to empower users with the ability to generate evidence on the safety, efficacy and value of pharmaceuticals and other health interventions.

EvidenceFirst drives high-impact RWE based on analytics and methodologies that are adjusted to the intricacies of brand and market context. EvidenceFirst’s flexibility allows the use of the most appropriate data assets for the specific needs of a client.

“For decades, Trinity’s experts have worked alongside our clients to inform life sciences commercialization decisions by putting real-world data in context—this experience has moved us to seek out purposeful data partnerships that provide the most appropriate insights to clients,” said Dave Fitzhenry, CEO, Trinity. “Trinity welcomes Forian as a partner as we continue to focus on harnessing the growing power of RWE through our Trinity EvidenceFirst offerings to enable integrated, evidence-based insights.”

"Forian’s experience with real-world evidence and sizeable data sets adds measurable value to our healthcare partners," said Dan Barton, Chief Executive Officer of Forian. "We are excited to partner with Trinity to help deliver real world evidence for pharma, biotech and medtech companies in helping to improve patient outcomes.”

RWE experts from Trinity Life Sciences and Forian are offering a webinar on Brand Health Assessment, a key business need and an area where life sciences companies are driving evidence-based decisions. The webinar, Brand Health 2022: Steering Through the Complexity with RWE, will take place on November 16th at 1 pm EST. Media are encouraged to attend and book a meeting with the speakers. To register, please click here. To book a meeting with the speakers, please reach out to Elizabeth Marshall (781.577.6376, emarshall@trinitylifesciences.com ).

About Trinity EvidenceFirst

Trinity EvidenceFirst allows life sciences companies to make evidence-based decisions across an asset’s lifecycle. The intricacies and context of life science business questions are ever-changing—EvidenceFirst’s suite of RWE offerings are designed using Trinity’s decades of experience to accommodate each client’s unique situation, leveraging data sources they might not have access to or with which they struggle to gain insights. EvidenceFirst is built on a unique infrastructure and toolset that cuts through complexity—it powers and integrates with Trinity’s full portfolio of solutions and services across the range of commercialization business needs with built-for-purpose insights.

About Trinity Life Sciences

Trinity Life Sciences is a trusted strategic commercialization partner, providing evidence-based solutions for the life sciences. With 25 years of experience, Trinity is committed to solving clients’ most challenging problems through exceptional levels of service, powerful tools, and data-driven insights. Trinity’s range of products and solutions includes industry-leading benchmarking solutions, powered by TGaS Advisors. To learn more about how Trinity is elevating life sciences and driving evidence to action, visit trinitylifesciences.com.

About Forian

Forian provides a unique suite of SaaS solutions, data management capabilities and proprietary data and analytics to optimize and measure operational, clinical and financial performance for customers within the traditional and emerging life sciences and healthcare payer and provider segments. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.forian.com.