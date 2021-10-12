CDI (Computer Design & Integration) Recognized by Palo Alto Networks as a NextWave Diamond Innovator

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CDI (Computer Design & Integration) today announced it has become a Palo Alto Networks NextWave Diamond innovator. CDI joins a select group of channel partners who have met the Diamond innovator performance, capabilities, and business requirements of the Palo Alto Networks NextWave Channel Partner Program.

To achieve the Diamond status, CDI completed numerous technical certifications. Achieving the Diamond Innovator differentiates CDI from its competitors by increasing the number of technical specializations available to customers and expands their opportunities within the market.

“Palo Alto Networks and CDI are on a mission to help clients embrace their digital transformation journey,” said Peter Brookman, AVP Security, CDI. “Providing a complete partnership that can solve for some of our customers’ most complex business challenges is an unwavering quest for CDI.”

“NextWave partners are instrumental in delivering world-class cybersecurity expertise to address the cybersecurity challenges faced by organizations large and small,” said Karl Soderlund, SVP of Worldwide Channel Sales at Palo Alto Networks. “As a NextWave Diamond Innovator, CDI is helping redefine what it means to be secure.”

The NextWave Partner Program empowers more than 8,000 partners with Palo Alto Networks comprehensive capabilities to successfully enable digital transformation for our customers. Partners build their security expertise through specialization, integrate cybersecurity offerings into hybrid cloud architectures, optimize their security postures, and secure the network, endpoint, cloud from cyberattacks. These capabilities improve security outcomes and the customer experience. As such, partners’ achievements in the program are proactively monitored and annually assessed.

About Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC):

CDI LLC was founded in 1995, with corporate headquarters in New York City, and office locations in Teterboro, N.J., Atlanta, Annapolis, Philadelphia, Boston, Virginia, Colorado and Minnesota. The firm has been recognized as one of the top IT solution providers in the world, offering clients and businesses of all sizes the most up-to-date hybrid IT technology solutions. CDI continually focuses on achieving client satisfaction by developing and implementing digital solutions that enhance day-to-day workflow processes, and combines the required experience, exceptional talent, quality assurance and stability needed to solve today’s complex business challenges.

