Goodwill Industries® of the Valleys Partners with RER Group and Standard Solar to Advance its Mission with Solar

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is harnessing clean energy from the sun to save on their electricity bill, allowing them to put those savings directly into the work they do, ensuring every individual can acquire the skills and support needed to earn a good job and advance into a sustainable career.

The new rooftop solar array is located on the Roanoke Jobs Campus building in Roanoke, Virginia. This is one of several solar projects that RER Energy Group has been honored to develop for organizations in the Goodwill movement, and the first of these acquired by Standard Solar Inc., a nationally recognized leader in the development, funding, ownership, and operation of commercial and community solar assets.

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys’ Chief Financial & Compliance Officer, Jackson Green, said, “This is our second solar array. Solar makes economic sense for Goodwill, and it aligns with our value of stewardship. The new array will save us money and be a long-term solution to rising energy costs. The money saved will provide for more opportunities for future investment in people, programs and new ventures which will strengthen our mission and the communities we serve. We are committed to reducing the carbon footprint of Goodwill.”

While many non-profits may want to reduce their carbon footprint, ensuring that an organization also gets real financial benefits from solar takes commitment from project funders like Standard Solar working closely with developers like RER Energy Group, whose mission is to leverage solar to strengthen communities.

“We applaud Goodwill Industries of the Valleys for joining other Goodwills that have already gone solar and demonstrating how solar supports the movement’s overall mission of sustainability,” said Jim Kurtz, President RER.

“Adding this project to our commercial & industrial (C&I) portfolio is a meaningful step in helping non-profits, including Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, benefit from the power of solar and controlled energy costs,” said Eric Partyka, Director of Business Development-National Accounts, Standard Solar. “Adopting solar technology allows Goodwill to reduce its carbon footprint and enhance its mission to ensure every individual can acquire the skills and supports needed to earn a good job and advance into a sustainable career.”

The 547.92 kW project is expected to generate 90% of the building’s onsite electricity needs. Each year the array will produce 742 megawatt-hours of electricity, an annual reduction in CO2 emissions equivalent to 581,205 pounds of coal burned and 63,964,861 smartphones charged.

Click here to view a video of the solar array at the Goodwill Roanoke Jobs Campus.

About Goodwill Industries of the Valleys

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys serves 35 counties and 14 cities throughout Central, Southwest, and Southside Virginia. Its mission is to eliminate poverty through empowering individuals, strengthening families, and building stronger communities. In 2020, Goodwill served 63,078 youth, adults, and seniors who needed assistance getting back to work and gaining greater independence, placed 2,598 people into jobs in our community, and helped individuals attain 6,321 industry recognized credentials that will allow them to be more competitive in their job search and to find higher paying employment. At the end of August, Goodwill had already assisted nearly 26,000 people in 2021. Visit www.goodwillvalleys.com for more information.

About RER Energy Group

Founded in September 2009, RER Energy Group is a national leader in renewable energy deployment. RER’s mission is to leverage solar to strengthen communities and works relentlessly to find innovative solutions that lead to more savings through solar. RER provides cost efficient and quality renewable energy systems to non-profit, commercial, industrial, and municipal organizations throughout the U.S. and Mexico. To date, RER has developed more than 60 Megawatts (MW) of solar arrays for over 120 clients. To help fund these solar systems, RER has assisted clients in securing more than $30 million in State and Federal grants. For more information, visit rerenergygroup.com.

About Standard Solar

Standard Solar is powering the nation’s energy transformation – channeling its project development capabilities, financial strength and technical expertise to deliver the benefits of solar, as well as solar + storage, to businesses, institutions, farms, governments, communities and utilities. Building on 17 years of sustainable growth and in-house and tax equity investment capital, Standard Solar is a national leader in the development, funding and long-term ownership and operation of commercial and community solar assets. Recognized as an established financial partner with immediate, deep resources, the company owns and operates more than 225 megawatts of solar across the United States. Standard Solar is based in Rockville, MD. Learn more at standardsolar.com, LinkedIn and Twitter: @StandardSolar.