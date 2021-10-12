Signature Federal Credit Union and Five County Credit Union Implement DeepTarget to Provide Member-Specific Digital Engagements and Personalized Financial Stories

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DeepTarget Inc., a solution provider that utilizes data mining and business intelligence to deliver targeted engagements across digital channels for banks and credit unions, today announced that Alexandria, Va.-based Signature Federal Credit Union and Bath, Maine-based Five County Credit Union, have successfully implemented its Digital Experience Platform (DXP). The credit unions utilize DeepTarget’s open platform with built-in AI/ML based predictive targeting, seamlessly integrated with their digital banking solution. DeepTarget’s DXP, designed for use in digital banking applications, is particularly well-suited for integration via modern SDKs available for these credit unions as they strive to deliver innovative experiences and compete with megabanks and BigTechs.

DeepTarget’s patent-pending DXP allows the credit unions to engage their members throughout their connected digital ecosystem with personalized messaging that has the power to enhance data-powered cross-selling, onboarding and loyalty engagements. DXP for the enterprise also includes DeepTarget’s award winning 3D StoryTeller™, discoverable AI-powered financial stories, and built-in performance analytics. This transformative user experience enables financial institutions of any size to uniquely match targeted offers, financial fitness information, triggered onboarding information and relevant community messaging to consumers based on specific financial life stages.

Colleen Volkmar, Manager of Marketing at Signature Federal Credit Union, said, “It’s important for us to have unique and personalized advertising in our Online Branch and mobile app. DeepTarget helped us fulfil that need. With Deep Target DXP and 3D Storyteller seamlessly integrated into our Jack Henry Banno Digital Platform, we can now give our membership targeted ads for products they may need, instead of ones they already have.”

“We are proud to be working with Signature FCU and Five County CU to provide them with the solutions and resources needed to enhance their digital banking apps with unique, tailored and targeted engagements,” said Jill Homan, President of DeepTarget. “A seamless customer experience including our AI powered engagement technology has proven time and time again to drive excellent member responses and engagement. We applaud the openness demonstrated by leading digital banking providers as it truly signals authentic customer care.”

“Better member satisfaction starts with anticipating and meeting their unique, financial needs and DeepTarget gives us this capability,” said Kelly Fairfield, Marketing Director with Five County Credit Union. “With the personalized capabilities DeepTarget brings to our overall digital experience, we are able to better serve our members, resulting in improved member satisfaction and a more successful organization. Implementation was smooth since DeepTarget DXP integrates directly with our Jack Henry Banno Digital Platform.”

About Signature Federal Credit Union

Since 1970, Signature FCU has stood behind members of associations, businesses, alumni groups and charitable organizations to help them build their businesses, families and dreams with financial products and resources for the everyday to the once-in-a-lifetime need. Signature FCU is the 25th largest credit union in Virginia with assets totaling $375.98 Million and more than 25,000 members. For additional information visit https://www.signaturefcu.org/.

About Five County Credit Union

Five County Credit Union is the 10th largest credit union in Maine with assets totaling $337.94 Million. The CU is dedicated to delivering true convenience through extended hours, modern and traditional banking services and trusted solutions. Five County Credit Union was founded in 1956 and serves more than 27,000 members in the counties of Androscoggin, Cumberland, Kennebec, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Somerset, Waldo & Knox. For more information visit https://www.fivecounty.com/.

About DeepTarget

DeepTarget helps financial institutions integrate data sources for the purpose of driving meaningful digital engagements that yield more loans and deposits. Their solutions help financial institutions connect with their customers with messages that resonate. DeepTarget’s intelligent digital marketing and sales solutions are used by hundreds of financial institutions to provide a seamless communications experience wherever, whenever and however their customers bank. For additional information visit www.deeptarget.com.