ResRe and Care.com Partner to Provide "CareAssist," a New Supplemental Backup Care Benefit

COLUMBIA, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resolution Reinsurance Intermediaries, LLC., (ResRe) is partnering with Care.com, the world's leading platform for finding and managing high-quality family care, to launch CareAssist, a new supplemental backup care benefit. Designed to supply childcare and senior care coverage for the unexpected events that affect the working family and jeopardize employee productivity, CareAssist enables Small Businesses (SMBs) to offer this critical employee benefit as part of their overall benefits package.

CareAssist is designed to mirror the structure of other employee benefit plans. It offers monthly billing and eligibility for a predictable and transparent financial experience, robust reporting to ensure employers maximize their investment, and an “unlimited" benefit, wherein each employee has access to a certain number of care days per year, uncapped by employer maximums.

Powered by Care.com, CareAssist supports working parents as they navigate the challenges of work and family, providing peace of mind when care plans fall through or unexpected circumstances arise. Services offered include back-up childcare and senior care, as well as memberships to Care.com. CareAssist enables small-medium sized employers to offer care benefits more on par with large companies.

“We are very excited to collaborate with Care.com on a truly essential benefit,” said Jeff Parrish, CEO of ResRe. “Launching a backup care benefit that boosts morale, reduces costs and increases productivity is another way we are able to fulfill our commitment to providing high-quality health products while helping support effective workforces.”

"The last 16 months have seen work and life combine in ways no one could have predicted and that's still the case even as the country re-opens," commented Matt O'Connor, SVP, Sales for Care.com. "As a result, care benefits are now must-haves for all employers and we're thrilled to partner with ResRe to bring these benefits to SMBs via CareAssist."

For more information about CareAssist and how it can benefit employers by promoting increased productivity, engagement, loyalty and reduced care absences, visit us at careassistbenefits.com.

About Resolution Reinsurance Intermediaries, LLC.

With over 100 years of combined experience, Resolution Reinsurance Intermediaries, LLC. has the knowledge, connections, adaptability and focus to bring new products into the marketplace. We are committed to providing high quality supplemental health products to our distribution partners. Our suite of products exists to provide the latest and most innovative solutions designed to reduce employer’s costs and employee’s out of pocket expenses. For more information and a complete list of products, please visit www.resolutionre.com, email info@careassistbenefits.com or call 800-849-5542.