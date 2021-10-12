PharmaCann and LivWell Enlightened Health Announce Planned Merger

CHICAGO & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaCann Inc. (“PharmaCann”), the largest privately held, vertically integrated cannabis company in the United States, and LivWell Enlightened Health (“LivWell”), a multi-state cannabis cultivation and retail leader based in Colorado, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which PharmaCann will acquire LivWell Holdings, Inc.

“It is a privilege to join teams with LivWell, one of the longest tenured cannabis operators in the industry, with a shared commitment to improving people’s lives through cannabis,” said Brett Novey, CEO of PharmaCann. “This transformative merger significantly increases PharmaCann’s presence in the second and third largest cannabis markets in the U.S., and provides a strong foundational team and operational platform for PharmaCann’s further expansion into new states. Together we will implement best practices across all of our operations and build upon LivWell’s strong brand and expertise in producing low-cost, high-quality products.”

“We are excited for this partnership with a stalwart of the U.S. cannabis industry,” said John Lord, Founder and CEO of LivWell Enlightened Health. “PharmaCann's undeniable financial expertise and LivWell's proven operational leadership makes this merger the perfect combination to further the patient and customer experience on an expanding national level.”

Upon completion of the planned merger, PharmaCann and LivWell would operate approximately 60 dispensaries and 11 cultivation and production facilities across eight states. It is anticipated that John Lord will join the PharmaCann Board of Directors following the closing of the transaction.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including, among others, the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act and state and municipal level regulatory approvals.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. served as financial advisor and Perkins Coie, LLP served as legal advisor to PharmaCann. Canaccord Genuity Corp. also provided a fairness opinion to the board of directors of PharmaCann.

Gramercy Capital Group, LLC (through INTE Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC) acted as exclusive financial advisor and Husch Blackwell LLP served as legal advisor to LivWell.

About PharmaCann

PharmaCann is the nation’s largest privately held and vertically integrated cannabis company, providing safe, reliable, and high-quality cannabis products, including its matter™ branded products, serving both the medical and adult-use markets. PharmaCann has a broad geographic footprint in the U.S. and has built an efficient, effective and scalable operating model, with dispensaries operating under the Verilife™ brand and cultivation and processing facilities across six limited license states: New York, Illinois, Ohio, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. For more information about PharmaCann, please visit: PharmaCann.com.

About LivWell Enlightened Health

Serving quality cannabis since 2009, the LivWell mission is to empower people to live life well. With careful tending and hard work, LivWell has grown from a single location to the nation's most trusted multi-state cannabis company with operations in Colorado and Michigan. LivWell is a vertically integrated seed to sale cannabis retailer. In addition to cultivating cannabis, LivWell researches, extracts, and manufactures its own brands to consistently bring its customers quality products across multiple categories including topicals, edibles, tinctures, CBD pet tinctures, concentrates, and vaporizers. For more information about LivWell, please visit: LivWell.com.