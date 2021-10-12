Cognite Signs New Agreement With bp to Provide Single Consolidated Data Layer for bp’s Well Operations

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cognite, a leader in industrial innovation announced today that it has signed a multi-year agreement with bp (NYSE: BP) to use Cognite's industrial dataops solution Cognite Data Fusion™ to empower its engineers and domain experts with better access to contextualized data in order to increase efficiency and sustainability of well operations.

“bp is pleased to extend our strategic partnership with Cognite to focus on optimization through contextualized data,” says Ahmed Hashmi, Senior Vice President Digital, Production & Business Services, bp. “Our collaboration using Cognite Data Fusion in our Well Delivery Workbench will empower well planners, engineers, and rig site operations teams to optimize well design and execution workflows. This will create a greater focus on safe delivery, improved design quality, and increased efficiency.”

“bp continues to reimagine energy through bold digital solutions and we are glad to play a role as Cognite Data Fusion offers a single consolidated well data layer to increase efficiencies and sustainability,” says Francois Laborie, Cognite North American President. “Both Cognite and bp are dedicated to transforming industry through digital innovation.”

About Cognite

Cognite is a global industrial SaaS company that was established with one clear vision: to rapidly empower industrial companies with contextualized, trustworthy, and accessible data to help drive the full-scale digital transformation of asset-heavy industries around the world. Our core Industrial DataOps platform, Cognite Data Fusion™, enables industrial data and domain users to collaborate quickly and safely to develop, operationalize, and scale industrial AI solutions and applications to deliver both profitability and sustainability. Visit us at www.cognite.com and follow us on Twitter @CogniteData or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognitedata.