Denodo Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program to Expedite Sales Cycle of the Denodo Platform Running on AWS

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Denodo, a leading data virtualization solution provider, today announced that it has been accepted into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps Partners drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting the participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

Through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Denodo receives co-sell support and benefits to connect with AWS field sellers globally, who service millions of active AWS customers. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and AWS Partners.

Customers, including Prologis, Logitech, 2U, and many others already depend on AWS and the Denodo Platform to get the most out of their data with real-time access. Denodo advances the logical data fabric approach, which enables discovery and access to disparate data (in terms of both location and format) in a logically integrated format that is meaningful to business users, in real time, with high performance and security, without the costly delays, lack of agility, security pitfalls, and cost of physical data replication or movement.

Learn more about the requirements and benefits of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program.

“We have been observing tremendous momentum among our customers in deploying and running Denodo Platform on AWS, as they connect Denodo to many of their application and data sources that reside on AWS,” said Suresh Chandrasekaran, Executive Vice President at Denodo. “The AWS ISV Accelerate Program will help us turn that synergy into an accelerated sales cycle through the co-selling program and will bring huge benefits to our common customer base.”

For more information on how Denodo is helping customers harness the full power of their data, conduct ad-hoc analysis at cloud scale, and enable self-service analytics throughout their organizations, please visit Denodo Platform for AWS | Denodo

About Denodo

Denodo is the leader in data virtualization providing agile, high performance data integration, data abstraction, and real-time data services across the broadest range of enterprise, cloud, big data, and unstructured data sources at half the cost of traditional approaches. Denodo’s customers across every major industry have gained significant business agility and ROI by enabling faster and easier access to unified business information for agile BI, big data analytics, Web, cloud integration, single-view applications, and enterprise data services. Denodo is well-funded, profitable, and privately held. For more information, visit http://www.denodo.com or call +1 877 556 2531 / +44 (0) 20 7869 8053.